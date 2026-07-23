Elektros, Inc.: ELEKTROS Highlights 23.40% Market Gain While Continuing to Build Its Vision for America's High-Speed EV Future

Publicly Traded • Ticker Symbol: ELEK

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. reported that its shares closed the trading session up 23.40%, reflecting what management believes is another positive step in the Company's ongoing development.

The Company continues evaluating opportunities to establish approximately 10 to 15 high-speed EV charging stations at a potential U.S. location that management believes could provide favorable visibility and customer access, subject to customary conditions.

Additionally, the Company stated that previously extracted lithium material in Sierra Leone continues to be prepared for possible future shipment as operational planning progresses.

Chief Executive Officer Shlomo Bleier said: "We remain committed to advancing our strategic objectives while creating long-term opportunities for our shareholders."

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

Publicly Traded • Ticker Symbol: ELEK

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-highlights-23.40-market-gain-while-continuing-to-build-its-vision-for-americas-1195223