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WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ELEKTROS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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ELEKTROS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
23.07.2026 01:14 Uhr
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Elektros, Inc.: ELEKTROS Highlights 23.40% Market Gain While Continuing to Build Its Vision for America's High-Speed EV Future

Publicly Traded • Ticker Symbol: ELEK

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. reported that its shares closed the trading session up 23.40%, reflecting what management believes is another positive step in the Company's ongoing development.

The Company continues evaluating opportunities to establish approximately 10 to 15 high-speed EV charging stations at a potential U.S. location that management believes could provide favorable visibility and customer access, subject to customary conditions.

Additionally, the Company stated that previously extracted lithium material in Sierra Leone continues to be prepared for possible future shipment as operational planning progresses.

Chief Executive Officer Shlomo Bleier said: "We remain committed to advancing our strategic objectives while creating long-term opportunities for our shareholders."

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.
Phone: 786-477-9003
Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com
Website: https://elektros.energy
Publicly Traded • Ticker Symbol: ELEK

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-highlights-23.40-market-gain-while-continuing-to-build-its-vision-for-americas-1195223

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

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