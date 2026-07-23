

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Kuehne+Nagel International AG (KHNGY, KNIN.SW), a Swiss transport and logistics company, Thursday said that its earnings rose 10 percent in the second quarter, helped by good performance by the Air Logistics division. The company also lifted its full-year 2026 recurring EBIT outlook.



The company reported second quarter earnings of 276 million Swiss francs, higher than 252 million francs in the same period last year. According to Kuehne+Nagel, net turnover climbed 8 percent to 6.62 billion francs from 6.15 billion francs recorded in the year-ago quarter.



During the three months, EBITDA rose 5 percent to 596 million francs from 566 million francs in the prior-year quarter. EBIT for the given quarter climbed 11 percent to 381 million francs from 342 million francs last year.



Looking ahead, the company raised its full-year 2026 group recurring EBIT to between 1.35 billion francs and 1.55 billion francs from the earlier given range of 1.2 billion francs to 1.4 billion francs.



On the Swiss Exchange, KNIN.SW ended Wednesday's trading at 208.00 Swiss francs, down 1.80 francs or 0.86 percent.



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