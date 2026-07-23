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WKN: 806951 | ISIN: AU000000JHX1 | Ticker-Symbol: JHA
Tradegate
22.07.26 | 16:03
21,400 Euro
-0,93 % -0,200
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC CUFS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC CUFS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,00022,80009:40
22,20022,60009:41
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC CUFS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC CUFS21,400-0,93 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.