

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The euro rose to a 9-day high of 0.8543 against the pound, from an early low of 0.8530.



Against the U.S. and the New Zealand dollars, the euro advanced to a 3-day high of 1.1436 and an 8-day high of 1.9661 from early lows of 1.1410 and 1.9614, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc and the yen, the euro climbed to a 6-month high of 0.9306 and nearly a 3-month high of 186.48 from early lows of 0.9291 and 186.11, respectively.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.87 against the pound, 1.15 against the greenback, 2.02 against the kiwi, 0.94 against the franc and 188.00 against the yen.



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