Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Aktie im Fokus: Die nächste Meldung könnte der Trigger sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 347443 | ISIN: US4404071049 | Ticker-Symbol: 4WC
Frankfurt
23.07.26 | 09:55
16,800 Euro
-2,89 % -0,500
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HORIZON BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HORIZON BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,50018,70011:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.07.2026 22:12 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Reports Strong Second Quarter 2026 Results, Highlighted by Continued Peer Leading Profitability Metrics

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) - Horizon Bancorp, Inc. ("Horizon" or the "Company"), the parent company of Horizon Bank (the "Bank"), announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2026.

"Horizon's results through the first six months of 2026 demonstrated the consistency of our profitability profile and the strength of Horizon's high quality community banking model. Annualized returns on average assets have maintained around the 1.60% mark, and the net interest margin has been above 4.30%. Despite a notable shift in the interest rate outlook, we believe Horizon's peer leading profitability metrics will have resiliency going forward," President and CEO, Thomas Prame stated. "We are encouraged by the positive momentum and predictability we see in our business model. Over the first half of 2026, loans and deposits have grown $83 million and $125 million, respectively, which aligns well with our mid-single digit organic growth outlook that is complimented by continued advancement in our fee income verticals and disciplined approach to expense management. We expect this low-volatility, profitability first growth model to drive significant value for our shareholders over time as the business compounds capital at peer-leading levels."

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was $24.9 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to net income of $26.2 million, or $0.51, for the first quarter of 2026 and net income of $20.6 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025. As previously announced, results for the second quarter of 2026 were negatively impacted by the pre-tax legal charge of $3.1 million, or $0.05 per diluted share.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $51.1 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, compared to net income of $44.6 million, or $1.01, for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Durability of top-tier performance metrics are reflective of the strong performance of Horizon's community banking model. The Company generated a return on average assets of 1.54% and a return on average tangible common equity of 18.05%, despite the legal charge.
  • Net interest income of $63.5 million increased 14.7% compared with $55.4 million in the year ago period. The net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis1, at 4.37% showed strong quarter over quarter expansion from 4.29% as of the three months ended March 31, 2026, and was significantly higher than the 3.23% reported in the comparable year ago period.
  • Funding continues to trend favorably, with non-time deposit balances continuing to grow and total interest-bearing deposit costs remaining low, still down 33 basis points year over year.
  • Total loans held for investment ("HFI") increased 6.6% compared to the linked quarter annualized, with strong organic commercial loan growth of $63.5 million, or 7.4% annualized, led by commercial and industrial loans. Loan pipelines continue to be consistent, reflective of Horizon's attractive markets and embedded community banking model.
  • Credit quality remained strong, with annualized net charge offs of 0.05% of average loans during the second quarter. Non-performing assets remain well within expected and historical ranges, with non-performing assets to total assets of 0.66%.
  • Expenses for the second quarter were well managed at $43.8 million, including the $3.1 million legal charge, as the Company remains committed to generating positive operating leverage through a more efficient expense base.

___________________
1 Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Data and Ratios)
Three Months Ended
June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
2026 2026 2025 2025 2025
Income statement:
Net interest income- 63,490 - 62,240 - 63,476 - 58,386 - 55,355
Provision for credit losses 916 391 1,630 (3,572- 2,462
Non-interest income (loss) 12,014 11,243 11,463 (295,334- 10,920
Non-interest expense 43,844 40,747 40,615 52,952 39,417
Income tax expense (benefit) 5,836 6,177 5,773 (64,338- 3,752
Net Income (Loss)- 24,908 - 26,168 - 26,921 - (221,990- - 20,644
Per share data:
Basic earnings (loss) per share- 0.49 - 0.51 - 0.53 - (4.69- - 0.47
Diluted earnings (loss) per share 0.49 0.51 0.53 (4.69- 0.47
Cash dividends declared per common share 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.16
Book value per common share 14.21 13.69 13.50 12.96 18.06
Market value - high 20.29 18.68 18.47 16.88 15.88
Market value - low 16.76 15.57 15.04 15.01 12.92
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 51,082,827 50,987,426 50,975,693 47,311,642 43,794,490
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 51,304,962 51,243,002 51,277,134 47,311,642 44,034,663
Common shares outstanding (end of period) 51,093,048 51,056,888 50,978,030 50,970,530 43,801,507
Key ratios:
Return on average assets 1.54- 1.62- 1.63- (12.07)% 1.09-
Return on average stockholders' equity 13.97 14.99 15.71 (120.37- 10.49
Total equity to total assets 11.05 10.65 10.69 9.84 10.34
Total loans to deposit ratio 91.93 90.15 92.62 87.41 87.52
Allowance for credit losses to HFI loans 1.05 1.05 1.05 1.04 1.09
Annualized net charge-offs of average total loans(1) 0.05 0.05 0.08 0.07 0.02
Efficiency ratio 58.07 55.45 54.20 (22.35- 59.47
Key metrics (Non-GAAP)(2)
Net FTE interest margin 4.37- 4.29- 4.29- 3.52- 3.23-
Return on average tangible common equity 18.05 19.02 20.66 (155.03- 13.24
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.81 8.39 8.38 7.60 8.37
Tangible book value per common share- 11.06 - 10.52 - 10.32 - 9.76 - 14.32
(1)Average total loans includes loans held for investment and held for sale.
(2)Non-GAAP financial metrics. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measures.


Income Statement Highlights

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $63.5 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $62.2 million in the first quarter of 2026, driven by the continued strength of the Company's net FTE interest margin1, which increased to 4.37% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 4.29% the first quarter of 2026. The margin's resilience is reflective of continued disciplined loan and deposit pricing, a favorable cash reinvestment profile and strong commercial loan growth during the quarter.

___________________
1 Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the second quarter of 2026, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.9 million. This compares to a recorded provision for credit losses of $0.4 million during the first quarter of 2026, and $2.5 million during the second quarter of 2025. The increase in the provision for credit losses during the second quarter of 2026 when compared with the first quarter of 2026 was primarily due to net loan growth and an increase in specific reserves on select commercial loans.

For the second quarter of 2026, net charge-offs were $0.6 million, or an annualized 0.05% of average loans outstanding, compared to net charge-offs of $0.6 million, or an annualized 0.05% of average loans outstanding for the first quarter of 2026, and net charge-offs of $0.3 million, or an annualized 0.02% of average loans outstanding, in the second quarter of 2025.

The Company's allowance for credit losses as a percentage of period-end loans HFI was 1.05% at June 30, 2026, consistent with March 31, 2026, and down from 1.09% at June 30, 2025.

Non-Interest Income

For the Quarter EndedJune 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(Dollars in Thousands) 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025
Non-interest (Loss) Income
Service charges on deposit accounts- 3,376 - 3,524 - 3,341 - 3,474 - 3,208
Wire transfer fees 67 63 66 71 69
Interchange fees 3,595 3,373 3,445 3,510 3,403
Fiduciary activities 1,501 1,556 1,560 1,363 1,251
Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities - - 1 (299,132- -
Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,576 1,090 1,296 1,208 1,219
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment 350 337 352 351 375
Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance 345 333 360 379 346
Other income (loss) 1,204 967 1,042 (6,558- 1,049
Total non-interest (loss) income- 12,014 - 11,243 - 11,463 - (295,334- - 10,920

Total non-interest income was $12.0 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to non-interest income of $11.2 million in the first quarter of 2026. The increase in non-interest income of $0.8 million is primarily attributable to an increase in gains on the sale of mortgage loans, due to increased volumes and wider margins on loan sales, and higher activity-based interchange fees. All other components of non-interest income remained relatively stable quarter over quarter.

Non-Interest Expense

For the Quarter EndedJune 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(Dollars in Thousands) 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025
Non-interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits- 24,194 - 23,187 - 21,895 - 22,698 - 22,731
Net occupancy expenses 3,698 4,197 3,718 3,321 3,127
Data processing 3,631 3,353 3,128 2,933 2,951
Professional fees (64- 929 1,083 808 735
Outside services and consultants 2,537 2,764 3,035 3,844 3,278
Loan expense 1,417 1,219 1,183 1,237 1,231
FDIC insurance expense 1,003 1,023 1,251 1,345 1,216
Core deposit intangible amortization 675 675 706 706 816
Prepayment penalties - - - 12,680 -
Other losses 115 192 732 131 245
Other expense 6,638 3,208 3,884 3,249 3,087
Total non-interest expense- 43,844 - 40,747 - 40,615 - 52,952 - 39,417

Total non-interest expense was $43.8 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $40.7 million in the first quarter of 2026. The increase was driven by the previously announced legal charge for $3.1 million in other expense. The accrual will remain in place until the Company has finalized the appeal process. Apart from this item, increases in salary expense and planned marketing spend were offset by lower benefits expense, seasonal declines in occupancy costs and lower professional fees. All other components of non-interest expense remained relatively stable quarter over quarter.

Income Taxes

Horizon recorded a net tax expense of $5.8 million for the second quarter of 2026, resulting in an effective tax rate of 19.0%, which is consistent with the Company's estimated annual effective tax rate.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets increased by $9.9 million, or 0.2%, to $6.6 billion as of June 30, 2026, compared to $6.6 billion as of March 31, 2026. Asset growth during the period was primarily driven by an increase in loans HFI and an increase in investment securities of $15.5 million, partially offset by a decrease in interest earning deposits of $45.1 million, a decrease in FHLB stock of $38.3 million and a decrease in loans held for sale of $4.7 million. Total loans were $5.0 billion at June 30, 2026, an increase of $75.9 million from March 31, 2026 balances, primarily driven by organic commercial loan growth.

Total deposits decreased by $22.1 million, or 0.4%, to $5.4 billion as of June 30, 2026 compared to March 31, 2026. The decrease was driven by a $59.5 million decrease in time deposits and a $39.1 million decrease in non-interest-bearing demand deposits. The decrease was partially offset by an increase of $52.6 million in interest-bearing deposits and a $23.9 million increase in savings and money market balances, reflecting continued success in core deposit gathering efforts.

Overall, balance sheet growth during the quarter reflected a combination of steady asset growth, proactive liquidity management, and ongoing efforts to optimize the deposit base. Management continues to focus on maintaining a strong funding position while supporting measured, relationship-driven loan growth aligned with long-term strategic objectives.

Capital

The following table presents the Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios of the Company for the previous three quarters, and the Company's preliminary estimate of its consolidated regulatory capital ratios for the quarter ended June 30, 2026:

For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
2026* 2026 2025 2025
Consolidated Capital Ratios
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 15.01- 14.76- 14.36- 15.00-
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.17 11.90 11.51 11.27
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 11.09 10.81 10.42 10.17
Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 10.17 9.84 9.55 8.22
*Preliminary estimate - may be subject to change

As of June 30, 2026, the ratio of total stockholders' equity to total assets is 11.05%. Book value per common share was $14.21, increasing $0.52 during the second quarter of 2026, as growth in retained earnings was partially offset by modestly higher levels of other comprehensive losses.

Tangible common equity1 totaled $565.1 million at June 30, 2026, and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets1 was 8.81% at June 30, 2026, up from 8.39% at March 31, 2026. Tangible book value, which excludes intangible assets from total equity, per common share was $11.06, increasing $0.54 during the second quarter of 2026.

___________________
1 Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Credit Quality

As of June 30, 2026, total non-accrual loans decreased by $2.5 million from March 31, 2026, and represent 0.65% of total loans held for investment. Total non-performing assets decreased $0.3 million, to $43.7 million, compared with $44.0 million at March 31, 2026. Non-performing assets are 0.66% of total assets at quarter end, down slightly from 0.67% at March 31, 2026.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, net charge-offs were $0.6 million, or 0.05% annualized of average loans, consistent with $0.6 million as of March 31, 2026. Charge-off levels during the quarter remained low and consistent with management's expectations, reflecting a continued focus on disciplined underwriting and proactive portfolio monitoring. Overall, credit metrics remain stable, and management continues to closely monitor portfolio performance in the current economic environment.

Earnings Conference Call

As previously announced, Horizon will host a conference call to review its second quarter financial results and operating performance.

Participants may access the live conference call on July 23, 2026 at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) by dialing 1-833-974-2379 from the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-5772 from international locations and requesting the "Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Call." Participants are asked to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference through August 23, 2026. The replay may be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 from the United States and Canada, or 1-412-317-0088 from other international locations, and entering the access code 6151989.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) is the $6.6 billion-asset commercial bank holding company for Horizon Bank, which serves customers across diverse and economically attractive Midwestern markets through convenient digital and virtual tools, as well as its Indiana and Michigan branches. Horizon's retail offerings include prime residential and other secured consumer lending to in-market customers, as well as a range of personal banking and wealth management solutions. Horizon also provides a comprehensive array of in-market business banking and treasury management services, as well as equipment financing solutions for customers regionally and nationally, with commercial lending representing over half of total loans. More information on Horizon, headquartered in Northwest Indiana's Michigan City, is available at horizonbank.com and investor.horizonbank.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information set forth in this press release refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we have included non-GAAP financial measures relating to net income, diluted earnings per share, pre-tax, pre-provision net income, net interest margin, tangible stockholders' equity and tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, the return on average assets, the return on average common equity, and return on average tangible equity. In each case, we have identified special circumstances that we consider to be non-recurring and have excluded them. Horizon believes these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business and financial results without giving effect to one-time costs and non-recurring items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure. See the tables and other information below and contained elsewhere in this press release for reconciliations of the non-GAAP information identified herein and its most comparable GAAP measures.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, "Horizon"). For these statements, Horizon claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include: changes in U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs, changes within the domestic and international macroeconomic environment, including trade policy, monetary and fiscal policy, inflation levels, and conditions in the investment, credit, interest rate, and derivatives markets, and their impact on Horizon and its customers; current financial conditions within the banking industry; changes in the level and volatility of interest rates, changes in spreads on earning assets and changes in interest bearing liabilities; increased interest rate sensitivity; loss of key Horizon personnel; increases in disintermediation; potential loss of fee income, including interchange fees, as new and emerging alternative payment platforms take a greater market share of the payment systems; estimates of fair value of certain of Horizon's assets and liabilities; changes in prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses, market values, collateral securing loans and other assets; changes in sources of liquidity; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be adopted and required by regulatory agencies; litigation, regulatory enforcement, and legal compliance risk and costs; rapid technological developments and changes; cyber terrorism and data security breaches; the rising costs of cybersecurity; the ability of the U.S. federal government to manage federal debt limits; climate change and social justice initiatives; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to effectively implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures; acts of terrorism, war and global conflicts, and the effects of foreign and military policies of the U.S. government; and supply chain disruptions and delays. These and additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Horizon's reports (such as the Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
2026 2026 2025 2025 2025
Interest Income
Loans receivable- 77,740 - 75,104 - 77,238 - 79,561 - 78,618
Investment securities - taxable 7,248 7,494 7,688 6,631 5,941
Investment securities - tax-exempt 2,583 2,544 2,498 4,581 6,088
Other 937 1,509 1,864 2,063 830
Total interest income 88,508 86,651 89,288 92,836 91,477
Interest Expense
Deposits 20,479 19,944 21,228 25,726 26,053
Borrowed funds 1,655 1,654 1,749 5,924 8,171
Subordinated notes 1,904 1,830 1,811 1,731 829
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 980 983 1,024 1,069 1,070
Total interest expense 25,018 24,411 25,812 34,450 36,123
Net Interest Income 63,490 62,240 63,476 58,386 55,354
Provision for credit losses 916 391 1,630 (3,572- 2,462
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 62,574 61,849 61,846 61,958 52,892
Non-interest Income
Service charges on deposit accounts 3,376 3,524 3,341 3,474 3,208
Wire transfer fees 67 63 66 71 69
Interchange fees 3,595 3,373 3,445 3,510 3,403
Fiduciary activities 1,501 1,556 1,560 1,363 1,251
Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities - - 1 (299,132- -
Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,576 1,090 1,296 1,208 1,219
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment 350 337 352 351 375
Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance 345 333 360 379 346
Other income (loss) 1,204 967 1,042 (6,558- 1,049
Total non-interest income (loss) 12,014 11,243 11,463 (295,334- 10,920
Non-interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits 24,194 23,187 21,895 22,698 22,731
Net occupancy expenses 3,698 4,197 3,718 3,321 3,127
Data processing 3,631 3,353 3,128 2,933 2,951
Professional fees (64- 929 1,083 808 735
Outside services and consultants 2,537 2,764 3,035 3,844 3,278
Loan expense 1,417 1,219 1,183 1,237 1,231
FDIC insurance expense 1,003 1,023 1,251 1,345 1,216
Core deposit intangible amortization 675 675 706 706 816
Prepayment penalties - - - 12,680 -
Other losses 115 192 732 131 245
Other expense 6,638 3,208 3,884 3,249 3,087
Total non-interest expense 43,844 40,747 40,615 52,952 39,417
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 30,744 32,345 32,694 (286,328- 24,395
Income tax expense (benefit) 5,836 6,177 5,773 (64,338- 3,752
Net Income (Loss)- 24,908 - 26,168 - 26,921 - (221,990- - 20,643
Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share- 0.49 - 0.51 - 0.53 - (4.69- - 0.47
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share 0.49 0.51 0.53 (4.69- 0.47
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
Three Months Ended for the Period
June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
2026 2026 2025 2025 2025
Assets
Interest earning assets
Federal funds sold- - - - - - - - - 2,024
Interest earning deposits 145,571 190,717 72,646 381,860 34,174
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 7,418 45,713 45,713 45,713 45,412
Investment securities, held for trading 3,885 3,983 3,883 598 -
Investment securities, available for sale 897,764 882,168 875,414 883,242 231,999
Investment securities, held to maturity - - - - 1,819,087
Loans held for sale 5,147 9,821 9,778 1,921 2,994
Gross loans held for investment (HFI) 4,959,120 4,878,549 4,876,542 4,823,669 4,985,582
Total Interest earning assets 6,018,905 6,010,951 5,883,976 6,137,003 7,121,272
Non-interest earning assets
Allowance for credit losses (51,921- (51,297- (51,299- (50,178- (54,399-
Cash 72,378 68,354 66,813 76,395 101,719
Cash value of life insurance 37,410 37,065 36,732 37,762 37,755
Other assets 215,032 217,649 215,460 226,247 148,773
Goodwill 155,211 155,211 155,211 155,211 155,211
Other intangible assets 5,829 6,505 7,180 7,886 8,592
Premises and equipment, net 90,939 90,763 92,805 93,413 93,398
Interest receivable 30,377 29,015 29,733 28,758 39,730
Total non-interest earning assets 555,255 553,265 552,635 575,494 530,779
Total assets- 6,574,160 - 6,564,216 - 6,436,611 - 6,712,497 - 7,652,051
Liabilities
Savings and money market deposits- 3,195,553 - 3,119,034 - 3,094,231 - 3,198,332 - 3,385,413
Time deposits 1,104,316 1,163,807 1,102,478 1,199,681 1,193,180
Borrowings 153,707 159,825 160,118 160,206 880,336
Repurchase agreements 69,278 66,004 88,468 86,966 95,089
Subordinated notes 98,318 98,262 98,215 154,011 55,807
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 57,789 57,740 57,688 57,636 57,583
Total interest earning liabilities 4,678,961 4,664,672 4,601,198 4,856,832 5,667,408
Non-interest bearing deposits 1,100,355 1,139,466 1,078,708 1,122,888 1,121,163
Interest payable 10,862 8,537 12,892 12,395 14,007
Other liabilities 57,793 52,514 55,562 59,611 58,621
Total liabilities 5,847,971 5,865,189 5,748,360 6,051,726 6,861,199
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock - - - - -
Common stock - - - - -
Additional paid-in capital 460,610 459,799 459,243 458,734 360,758
Retained earnings 289,594 272,941 255,004 236,312 466,497
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (24,015- (33,713- (25,996- (34,275- (36,403-
Total stockholders' equity 726,189 699,027 688,251 660,771 790,852
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity- 6,574,160 - 6,564,216 - 6,436,611 - 6,712,497 - 7,652,051
Loans and Deposits
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, % Change
2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 Q2'26 vs Q1'26 Q2'26 vs Q2'25
Loans:
Commercial real estate- 2,445,173 - 2,443,582 - 2,421,863 - 2,366,956 - 2,321,951 - - 5-
Commercial & Industrial 1,085,008 1,023,068 1,010,545 989,609 976,740 6- 11-
Total commercial 3,530,181 3,466,650 3,432,408 3,356,565 3,298,691 2- 7-
Residential Real estate 755,707 750,108 772,427 783,850 786,026 1- (4)%
Consumer 673,232 661,791 671,707 683,254 900,865 2- (25)%
Total loans held for investment 4,959,120 4,878,549 4,876,542 4,823,669 4,985,582 2- (1)%
Loans held for sale 5,147 9,821 9,778 1,921 2,994 (48)% 72-
Total loans- 4,964,267 - 4,888,370 - 4,886,320 - 4,825,590 - 4,988,576 2- - -
Deposits:
Interest bearing deposits- 1,664,367 - 1,611,795 - 1,639,857 - 1,715,471 - 1,713,058 3- (3)%
Savings and money market deposits 1,531,186 1,507,239 1,454,374 1,482,861 1,672,355 2- (8)%
Time deposits 1,104,316 1,163,807 1,102,478 1,199,681 1,193,180 (5)% (7)%
Total Interest bearing deposits 4,299,869 4,282,841 4,196,709 4,398,013 4,578,593 - - (6)%
Non-interest bearing deposits
Non-interest bearing deposits 1,100,355 1,139,466 1,078,708 1,122,888 1,121,164 (3)% (2)%
Total deposits- 5,400,224 - 5,422,307 - 5,275,417 - 5,520,901 - 5,699,757 - - (5)%
Average Balance Sheet
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2026March 31, 2026June 30, 2025
Average
Balance		Interest(4)(6)Average
Rate(4)		Average
Balance		Interest(4)(6)Average
Rate(4)		Average
Balance		Interest(4)(6)Average
Rate(4)
Assets
Interest earning assets
Interest earning deposits (incl. Fed Funds Sold)- 101,650 - 9363.69- - 165,084 - 1,5093.71- - 72,993 - 8304.56-
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 15,834 2596.56- 45,713 5514.89- 45,412 1,0759.49-
Investment securities - taxable (1) 584,471 6,9904.80- 581,146 6,9444.85- 959,238 4,8672.03-
Investment securities - non-taxable (1) 314,064 3,2704.18- 319,276 3,2204.09- 1,100,731 7,7062.81-
Total investment securities 898,535 10,2604.58- 900,422 10,1644.58- 2,059,969 12,5732.45-
Loans receivable (2) (3) 4,916,799 78,1406.37- 4,873,753 75,4856.28- 4,947,093 79,0006.41-
Total interest earning assets 5,932,818 89,5956.06- 5,984,972 87,7095.94- 7,125,467 93,4785.26-
Non-interest earning assets
Cash and due from banks 71,692 68,007 86,316
Allowance for credit losses (51,106- (51,217- (52,560-
Other assets 535,339 533,989 472,175
Total average assets- 6,488,743 - 6,535,751 - 7,631,398
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Interest bearing liabilities
Interest bearing demand deposits- 1,627,013 - 5,0111.24- - 1,638,208 - 4,5861.14- - 1,727,713 - 6,8031.58-
Saving and money market deposits 1,484,771 5,9811.62- 1,475,444 5,6191.54- 1,651,866 8,2001.99-
Time deposits 1,116,139 9,4883.41- 1,153,484 9,7393.42- 1,233,582 11,0503.59-
Total Deposits 4,227,923 20,4801.94- 4,267,136 19,9441.90- 4,613,161 26,0532.27-
Borrowings 150,118 1,4353.83- 150,229 1,4213.84- 847,862 7,7773.68-
Repurchase agreements 67,494 2191.30- 77,376 2331.22- 88,058 3941.79-
Subordinated notes 98,279 1,9047.77- 98,231 1,8307.56- 55,785 8295.96-
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 57,758 9806.81- 57,706 9836.91- 57,550 1,0707.46-
Total interest bearing liabilities 4,601,572 25,0182.18- 4,650,678 24,4112.13- 5,662,416 36,1232.56-
Non-interest bearing liabilities
Demand deposits 1,117,113 1,117,930 1,114,982
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 55,032 59,227 64,465
Stockholders' equity 715,026 707,916 789,535
Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity- 6,488,743 - 6,535,751 - 7,631,398
Net FTE interest income (non-GAAP) (5) - 64,577 - 63,298 - 57,355
Less FTE adjustments (4) 1,087 1,058 2,001
Net Interest Income - 63,490 - 62,240 - 55,354
Net FTE interest margin (Non-GAAP) (4)(5) 4.37- 4.29- 3.23-
(1)Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities.
(2)Includes fees on loans held for sale and held for investment. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate.
(3)Non-accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees.
(4)Management believes fully taxable equivalent, or FTE, interest income is useful to investors in evaluating the Company's performance as a comparison of the returns between a tax-free investment and a taxable alternative. The Company adjusts interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities to an FTE basis utilizing a 21% tax rate.
(5)Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
(6)Includes dividend income on Federal Home Loan Bank stock
Credit Quality
(Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, % Change
2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 Q2'26 vs Q1'26 Q2'26 vs Q2'25
Non-accrual loans
Commercial- 17,843 - 15,761 - 14,549 - 12,303 - 7,547 13- 136-
Residential Real estate 8,454 10,607 10,087 9,256 9,525 (20)% (11)%
Consumer 6,004 8,416 7,821 7,799 7,222 (29)% (17)%
Total non-accrual loans 32,301 34,784 32,457 29,358 24,294 (7)% 33-
90 days and greater delinquent - accruing interest 2,632 2,211 2,489 1,608 2,113 19- 25-
Total non-performing loans- 34,933 - 36,995 - 34,946 - 30,966 - 26,407 (6)% 32-
Other real estate owned
Commercial- 463 - 594 - 539 - 272 - 176 (22)% 163-
Residential Real estate 570 631 672 769 463 (10)% 23-
Consumer 3,633 1,875 480 480 480 94- 657-
Total other real estate owned 4,666 3,100 1,691 1,521 1,119 51- 317-
Other non-performing assets(1)- 4,094 - 3,935 - 3,991 - 3,228 - 2,937 4- 39-
Total non-performing assets- 43,693 - 44,030 - 40,628 - 35,715 - 30,463 (1)% 43-
Loan data:
Accruing 30 to 89 days past due loans- 21,296 - 19,379 - 24,580 - 24,784 - 31,401 10- (32)%
Substandard loans 64,564 63,419 59,365 63,236 64,100 2- 1-
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
Commercial- 295 - 339 - 436 - 294 - 84 (13)% 251-
Residential Real estate 46 1 (25- 19 52 4500- (12)%
Consumer 264 285 559 518 118 (7)% 124-
Total net charge-offs- 605 - 625 - 970 - 831 - 254 (3)% 138-
Allowance for credit losses
Commercial- 36,122 - 34,997 - 35,473 - 34,390 - 34,413 3- 5-
Residential Real estate 2,958 3,183 3,183 3,082 3,229 (7)% (8)%
Consumer 12,841 13,117 12,643 12,706 16,757 (2)% (23)%
Total allowance for credit losses- 51,921 - 51,297 - 51,299 - 50,178 - 54,399 1- (5)%
Credit quality ratios
Non-accrual loans to HFI loans 0.65- 0.71- 0.67- 0.61- 0.49-
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.66- 0.67- 0.63- 0.53- 0.40-
Annualized net charge-offs of average total loans 0.05- 0.05- 0.08- 0.07- 0.02-
Allowance for credit losses to HFI loans 1.05- 1.05- 1.05- 1.04- 1.09-
(1)Other non-performing assets consist of a single available for sale debt security placed on non-accrual status.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Fully-Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Interest Margin
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
2026 2026 2025 2025 2025
Interest income (GAAP)(A)- 88,508 - 86,651 - 89,288 - 92,836 - 91,477
Taxable-equivalent adjustment:
Investment securities - tax exempt (1) 686 676 665 1,218 1,619
Loan receivable (2) 402 381 390 379 382
Interest income (non-GAAP)(B) 89,596 87,708 90,343 94,433 93,478
Interest expense (GAAP)(C) 25,018 24,411 25,812 34,450 36,123
Net interest income (GAAP)(D) =(A) - (C)- 63,490 - 62,240 - 63,476 - 58,386 - 55,354
Net FTE interest income (non-GAAP)(E) = (B) - (C)- 64,578 - 63,297 - 64,531 - 59,983 - 57,355
Average interest earning assets(F) 5,932,818 5,984,972 5,967,328 6,766,742 7,125,467
Net FTE interest margin (non-GAAP)(G) = (E*) / (F) 4.37- 4.29- 4.29- 3.52- 3.23-
(1)The following represents municipal securities interest income for investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity
(2)The following represents municipal loan interest income for loan receivables classified as held for sale and held for investment
*Annualized
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
2026 2026 2025 2025 2025
Net income (loss) (GAAP)(A)- 24,908 - 26,168 - 26,921 - (221,990- - 20,644
Average stockholders' equity(B)- 715,026 - 707,916 - 679,821 - 731,657 - 789,535
Average intangible assets(C) 161,471 162,148 162,838 163,552 164,320
Average tangible equity (Non-GAAP)(D) = (B) - (C)- 553,555 - 545,768 - 516,983 - 568,105 - 625,215
Return on average tangible common equity ("ROACE") (non-GAAP)(E) = (A*) / (D) 18.05- 19.02- 20.66- (155.03)% 13.24-
*Annualized
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
2026 2026 2025 2025 2025
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)(A)- 726,189 - 699,027 - 688,251 - 660,771 - 790,852
Intangible assets (end of period)(B) 161,041 161,716 162,391 163,097 163,803
Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(C) = (A) - (B)- 565,148 - 537,311 - 525,860 - 497,674 - 627,049
Total assets (GAAP)(D)- 6,574,160 - 6,564,216 - 6,436,612 - 6,712,497 - 7,652,051
Intangible assets (end of period)(B) 161,041 161,716 162,391 163,097 163,803
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)(E) = (D) - (B)- 6,413,119 - 6,402,500 - 6,274,221 - 6,549,400 - 7,488,248
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)(G) = (C) / (E) 8.81- 8.39- 8.38- 7.60- 8.37-
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Share
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
2026 2026 2025 2025 2025
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)(A)- 726,189 - 699,027 - 688,251 - 660,771 - 790,852
Intangible assets (end of period)(B) 161,041 161,716 162,391 163,097 163,803
Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(C) = (A) - (B)- 565,148 - 537,311 - 525,860 - 497,674 - 627,049
Common shares outstanding(D) 51,093,048 51,056,888 50,978,030 50,970,530 43,801,507
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(E) = (C) / (D)- 11.06 - 10.52 - 10.32 - 9.76 - 14.32
Contact:John R. Stewart, CFA
EVP, Chief Financial Officer
Phone:(219) 814-5833
Fax:(219) 874-9280
Date:July 22, 2026

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.