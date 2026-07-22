AbraSilver Resource Corp.: AbraSilver Announces C$45 Million "Bought Deal" Public Offering of Common Shares

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THE SHELF PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT, THE CORRESPONDING BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS AND ANY AMENDMENT TO THE DOCUMENTS IS ACCESSIBLE THROUGH SEDAR+ OR WILL BE ACCESSIBLE THROUGH SEDAR+ WITHIN 2 BUSINESS DAYS, AS APPLICABLE.

TORONTO, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AbraSilver Resource Corp. (TSX: ABRA) ("AbraSilver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with National Bank Financial Inc., Beacon Securities Limited and Raymond James Ltd. acting as co-bookrunners, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" basis, 3,062,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of C$14.70 per Common Share (the "Issue Price"), for aggregate gross proceeds of C$45,011,400 (the "Offering"). The Underwriters will have an option to purchase up to an additional 339,000 Common Shares at the Issue Price, exercisable in whole or in part, at any time until 30 days after the closing of the Offering for additional gross proceeds of $4,983,300 to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund the advancement of the 100%-owned Diablillos silver-gold project in the Salta province of Argentina, including early works and long lead time equipment procurement, and for general corporate purposes, as to be further described in the Prospectus Supplement (as defined herein).

The closing date of the Offering is expected to occur on or about July 29, 2026, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Common Shares will be offered: (i) publicly in all provinces and territories of Canada, except Quebec, by way of a prospectus supplement (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated December 16, 2025 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus"); (ii) on a private placement basis in the United States to "qualified institutional buyers" using Rule 144A or such other exemption as not to require registration; and (iii) in accordance with applicable securities laws, any other jurisdictions that would not require the filing of a prospectus, registration statement, offering memorandum or similar document and would not result in the Company having any reporting or other obligation in such jurisdiction.

Access to the Prospectus Supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus and any amendment to such documents is provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to the procedures for providing access to a shelf prospectus supplement, a base shelf prospectus and any amendment. The Base Shelf Prospectus is, and the Prospectus Supplement will be (within two business days from the date hereof), accessible on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. An electronic or paper copy of the Prospectus Supplement, Base Shelf Prospectus, and any amendment to such documents may be obtained, without charge, from National Bank Financial Inc., by phone at (416) 869-8414 or by e-mail at NBF-Syndication@bnc.ca by providing the contact with an email address or address, as applicable.

About AbraSilver

AbraSilver is a leading silver-gold development company focused on advancing its 100%-owned Diablillos Project in the mining-friendly provinces of Salta and Catamarca, Argentina. The recently completed Definitive Feasibility Study highlights Diablillos as a robust, high-margin, long-life precious metals project with significant production potential and substantial exploration upside. In addition, the Company has entered into an earn-in option and joint venture agreement with Teck on the La Coipita project, located in the San Juan province of Argentina. AbraSilver is listed on the TSX under the symbol "ABRA" and in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "ABBRF".

For further information please visit the AbraSilver website at www.abrasilver.com, our LinkedIn page at AbraSilver Resource Corp., and follow us on X at www.x.com/abrasilver

Alternatively, please contact:

John Miniotis, President and CEO

info@abrasilver.com

Tel: +1 416-306-8334

Cautionary Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including but not limited to certain statements relating to the terms of the Offering and the use of proceeds of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements that address future plans, activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. When considering this forward-looking information, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The risk factors and other factors noted in the disclosure documents could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.