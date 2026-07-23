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WKN: A1CX7J | ISIN: MX01CH170002 | Ticker-Symbol: 2GCB
Frankfurt
23.07.26 | 09:10
4,280 Euro
-1,83 % -0,080
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P/BMV IPC
1-Jahres-Chart
GRUPO COMERCIAL CHEDRAUI SAB DE CV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRUPO COMERCIAL CHEDRAUI SAB DE CV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,2804,46011:22
PR Newswire
23.07.2026 00:46 Uhr
63 Leser
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Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. Second Quarter 2026 Results

MEXICO CITY, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. reports its 2026 second-quarter results. All figures are shown in nominal terms and are presented in accordance with Financial Reporting Standards (IAS 34) for Interim Financial Reporting.

2Q'26 Highlights:

  • Same Store Sales (SSS) growth of 1.3% in Mexico.
  • Chedraui's Mexico SSS exceeded ANTAD's self-service SSS for the twenty-fourth consecutive quarter, this time by 142 basis points (bps).
  • Consolidated EBITDA margin increased 15 bps to 9.0%.
    • Chedraui Mexico's EBITDA margin of 9.5% is in line with that of 2Q'25.
    • Chedraui USA EBITDA margin increased 20 bps to 8.5%.
  • Consolidated Net Income in the quarter totaled $1,825 million pesos.
  • Net cash to EBITDA ratio of -0.09x at the end of 2Q'26 vs -0.05x in 2Q'25.
  • Consolidated sales floor in the last twelve months expanded 3.0%, while the sales floor in Chedraui Mexico grew 4.4%.
  • Appreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar with an impact on results of 9.7%.

Antonio Chedraui, Grupo Comercial Chedraui's CEO, remarked:

I want to thank our employees for their commitment to fulfilling our mission with dedication: "To improve people's lives by delivering the products they prefer at the best price to all possible places, inspiring our employees to grow and develop within Chedraui," which has been a determining factor in navigating a challenging economic environment, such as the one we faced in the first half of the year.

The efforts of our employees have allowed us to maintain customer preference, as seen in the performance of our Same Store Sales (SSS) in Mexico, which grew 1.3% in the second quarter of 2026, above the -0.1% contraction of ANTAD.

Likewise, our operational excellence and cost control strategy in Mexico are reflected in the EBITDA margin, which remains at a level of 9.5%, similar to the same quarter of the previous year.

In Chedraui USA, Same Store Sales continue to be under pressure, primarily impacted by a decrease in transactions, explained by a stricter immigration enforcement in the areas we operate. It is important to note that we had a high comparable sales base in these formats in 2Q'25, as this situation began towards the end of the second quarter in California and the middle of the third quarter in Texas.

Chedraui USA's EBITDA margin increased by 20 bps to 8.5%, benefiting from cost efficiencies from the RCDC (Rancho Cucamonga Distribution Center) and operational efficiencies across the organization.

We reiterate our commitment to invest in Mexico and the United States in 2026. During the second quarter of the year, we opened a total of 27 Supercitos and a Chedraui store in Mexico, while in the United States we opened one new El Super store.

Our financial position remains strong. At the end of the first half of the year, the Net Debt (cash) to EBITDA ratio stood at -0.09x compared to -0.05x the previous year.

To access the full document, please click here.

Conference Call Information

Date
Thursday, July 23rd, 2026
11:00 am (EST)
9:00 am (Mexico City CT)

Conference Call
Operator-assisted US toll-free dial-in number: +1 877 407 3982
Operator-assisted Mexico toll-free dial-in number: 01 800 522 0034
Operator-assisted international toll free: +1 201 493 6780
https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13731734&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6

Webcast
https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1769414&tp_key=17e5fdab19

Ticker symbol (BMV):
CHDRAUI B

SOURCE Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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