

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Macquarie Group Limited (MQBKY), an Australian banking and financial services provider, Thursday announced that it has appointed Greg Ward as its Chief Executive Officer.



Ward is currently leading the Banking and financial services business and will succeed Shemara Wikramanayake who is set to retire.



Greg Ward has a thirty-year career with Macquarie and that includes 14 years as global CFO.



On Wednesday, shares closed at $179.70, up 0.50% on the OTC markets.



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