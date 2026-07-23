Grant supports development of next-generation energy technology and expanded engineering investment in Scotland

Cirrus Logic (Nasdaq: CRUS), a leader in high-performance, low-power audio and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions, today announced it has received a research and development grant from Scottish Enterprise to support the development of next-generation smart energy technology and expand advanced engineering activities in Scotland.

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Cirrus Logic's Edinburgh office

The funding supports development of a new metrology analogue front-end (AFE) platform that delivers high-accuracy energy measurement and metrology calculations for smart power metering applications. Designed for use in residential, commercial, and industrial energy metering, the core IP supports applications such as EV charging, data centre DC metrology, energy storage, and grid monitoring. More broadly, it addresses growing demand for grid modernisation, energy management, and decarbonisation technologies.

The investment reinforces Cirrus Logic's long-standing commitment to Scotland, where the company has built its largest engineering operations outside of the United States.

"Our Scottish engineering talent and operations have been an integral part of Cirrus Logic's success for many years," said Neil Rankin, Vice President, Engineering at Cirrus Logic. "The project supports continued investment in engineering talent, research capabilities, and infrastructure in Edinburgh while strengthening Scotland's position as a centre for semiconductor innovation."

Eddie Sinnott, Vice President of the Industrial and Automotive Business Units at Cirrus Logic, said, "This investment will help Cirrus Logic expand collaboration between industry, academia, and the public sector to advance engineering work. It also helps us build expertise in the globally critical areas of electrification and energy management and create opportunities for the next generation of engineers and innovators."

As part of the project, Cirrus Logic has also expanded its collaboration with the University of Strathclyde's Institute for Energy and Environment on research contributing to the optimal management of energy by utility and infrastructure providers.

"The transition to smarter, more flexible energy systems depends on advances in the technologies that measure, manage, and optimise electricity use," said Graeme Burt, Distinguished Professor of Electrical Power Systems and Director of the Institute for Energy and Environment, University of Strathclyde. "Collaborations like this bring together academic insight and industrial expertise in a way that can accelerate innovation and support the development of practical solutions fit for the evolving needs of modern energy systems."

Scotland at the Core of a Global Technology Strategy

For more than 40 years, Cirrus Logic, and its predecessor, Wolfson Microelectronics, have invested in the region, growing its Edinburgh operation into a major engineering hub where teams contribute across the full product development lifecycle, from architecture and design through testing and product delivery.

As part of the initiative, responsibility for elements of intellectual property development and advanced feature design will continue to expand within the Edinburgh team, supported by investments in engineering infrastructure and talent.

The project aligns closely with Scottish Enterprise ambitions to support high growth future industries and scale the impact of Scotland's innovation strengths.

"Cirrus Logic has been an important part of Scotland's technology landscape for many years, and this latest investment shows how Scottish R&D can help deliver the smart energy systems needed for a net zero future," said Reuben Aitken, Managing Director, Energy Transition and international, Scottish Enterprise. "We look forward to continuing our work with Cirrus Logic as it strengthens its presence in Edinburgh with Scottish engineering driving the next generation of smart energy innovation."

Investing in Scotland's Future Workforce

Cirrus Logic's investment in Scotland extends beyond technology development. Through its University Engagement programme, the company works closely with universities across Scotland and the U.K., including the University of Strathclyde, the University of Glasgow, the University of Edinburgh, and Heriot-Watt University.

At the University of Strathclyde, Cirrus Logic supports engineering scholarships designed to encourage and develop future technology leaders. Cirrus Logic also recently announced a joint internship program with the University of Glasgow and the Royal Scottish National Orchestra. The company also offers a range of internships, graduate opportunities and mentoring programs, and collaborative research projects that help strengthen Scotland's engineering talent pipeline.

The project is scheduled to run through 2028 and represents the latest chapter in Cirrus Logic's continued investment in Scotland's technology sector, talent pipeline, and innovation ecosystem.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc. develops high-precision, low-power analog and mixed-signal processing solutions for a broad range of consumer and industrial applications. With a focus on power efficiency, performance, and system integration, Cirrus Logic enables next-generation devices across audio, sensing, haptics, and emerging application markets. With its global headquarters in Austin, Texas, and its European headquarters in Edinburgh, Scotland, Cirrus Logic continues to invest in talent, research and development, and innovation. For more information, visit cirrus.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Cirrus Logic, Cirrus, and the Cirrus Logic logo are registered trademarks of Cirrus Logic, Inc.

About Scottish Enterprise

Scottish Enterprise (SE) is Scotland's national economic development agency and a non-departmental public body of the Scottish Government. It supports businesses to innovate and scale to transform the Scottish economy by focusing on new market opportunities through targeted investment, innovation, and internationalisation. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About the University of Strathclyde

The University of Strathclyde in Glasgow is home to around 25,000 students and 4,000 staff from more than 100 countries. The University places 'useful learning' and real-world impact at the heart of its teaching, research and innovation. Working hand in hand with industry, government and the third sector across engineering, business, science, and the humanities, Strathclyde contributes to economic growth, job creation, and social progress in Scotland, the UK and beyond.

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Contacts:

Derrick Shannon

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Julia Betts

Director, Communications Employee Experience, Cirrus Logic

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512.851.4147