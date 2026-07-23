Waitrose Passes 200-Store Milestone in Nationwide Digital Shelf Transformation

Deployment continues as SOLUM digital shelf technology helps Waitrose streamline in-store operations and improve the customer experience

LONDON, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waitrose has now rolled out SOLUM electronic shelf labels to more than 200 stores nationwide. The milestone marks further progress in one of the UK's largest store digitalisation programmes, with deployment continuing across the retailer's estate.

Since announcing the partnership in December 2025, Waitrose has continued deploying SOLUM's Newton Pro electronic shelf labels across its estate to modernise how pricing and product information are managed in-store. By replacing traditional paper shelf-edge labels with centrally managed digital displays, the solution enables product and pricing information to be updated quickly, accurately and consistently across stores.

As retailers continue to invest in technology that improves operational agility and enhances the in-store experience, electronic shelf labels are becoming an increasingly important part of modern store infrastructure. For Waitrose, the rollout supports more efficient day-to-day store operations, allowing Partners to spend less time manually changing shelf labels and more time supporting customers on the shop floor.

The rollout has been carefully planned around individual store requirements, with installations taking place while stores remain fully operational. SOLUM and Waitrose continue to work together to ensure each phase of deployment integrates seamlessly into day-to-day retail operations.

Mark Duckworth, Country Manager UK & Ireland at SOLUM, said: "Reaching the 200-store mark is an important milestone, but more importantly, it reflects how retailers are rethinking the role of technology within the store. Digital shelf technology is fast becoming part of the connected retail infrastructure that enables stores to respond more quickly, operate more efficiently and deliver a better experience for Partners and customers alike. We're proud to be supporting Waitrose as it continues that journey."

Waitrose selected Newton Pro for its premium design, reliability and suitability for food retail environments. The solution enables centrally managed updates to pricing and product information across fresh, ambient and specialist categories, while maintaining the high-quality in-store presentation expected by Waitrose customers.

As the rollout continues across additional stores, the programme represents another step in Waitrose's ongoing investment in digitally enabled retail operations and reinforces SOLUM's growing presence in the UK grocery sector.

About SOLUM

Founded in 2015 as a spin-off from Samsung Electro-Mechanics, SOLUM is a publicly traded company listed on the KOSPI stock exchange. The company has established itself as a leader in power solutions, display technologies, and electronic shelf labels (ESL), driving innovation across the global retail sector. With a strong commitment to customer-centric innovation and sustainable retail transformation, SOLUM continues to develop high-quality solutions that empower retailers to operate more efficiently in an increasingly digital world.

Learn more at https://www.solum-group.com

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