

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Europe new car sales growth accelerated notably in June as market support measures lifted demand for electric vehicles, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association said Thursday.



Car sales increased 13.6 percent on a yearly basis after rising 3.2 percent in May. In June, hybrid electric car sales advanced 18.4 percent in June. Battery electric car sales surged 60.7 percent and plug-in hybrid car sales rose 22.1 percent.



Meanwhile, sales of petrol and diesel cars decreased 12.4 percent and 16.1 percent, respectively.



In the first half of the year, car registrations climbed 5.7 percent from the previous year. The lobby said the annual growth came against a backdrop of persistent geopolitical headwinds weighing on the outlook.



Hybrid-electric vehicles lead as the most popular powertrain choice among buyers, the lobby added.



During January to June period, battery-electric cars held a 20.7 percent the EU market share, up from 15.6 percent a year earlier. At the same time, hybrid-electric car sales captured 37.3 percent of the market, remaining the preferred choice among consumers.



On the other hand, the combined market share of petrol and diesel cars fell to 29.7 percent from 37.8 percent in the prior year.



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