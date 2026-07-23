

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Group plc (III.L) reported that, in the six months ending 28 June 2026, Action generated net sales of 8.35 billion euros, 14% ahead of last year. Action generated operating EBITDA of 1.11 billion euros, up 13%. LFL sales growth was 3.6%.



Action delivered second quarter net sales of 4.34 billion euros, 14% ahead of prior year. Operating EBITDA was 609 million euros, up 18%. Second quarter LFL sales growth was 3.6%.



Simon Borrows, Chief Executive, said: 'Since the announcement of our full year results, Action has seen good performance with strong growth in transactions driven by seasonal products and continued good sales in FMCG categories.'



3i Group shares are trading at 2,659.00 pence, up 4.19%.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News