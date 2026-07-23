

WINDSOR (dpa-AFX) - Centrica plc (CNA.L), a U.K. energy and services company, on Thursday reported a profit for the first half of 2026, compared with a loss a year earlier, helped by a sharp reduction in exceptional charges and certain remeasurements.



The company reported profit before tax of £672 million, compared with a loss before tax of £43 million a year earlier.



Centrica recorded exceptional gains of £213 million for the latest period compared with exceptional loss of £618 million last year.



Excluding this, profit before tax fell to £459 million from £575 million in the prior-year period.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent company totaled £532 million or 11.5 pence per share, compared with a loss of £251 million or 5.1 pence per share a year earlier.



Excluding one-off items, net profit declined to £307 million or 6.8p per basic share from £347 million or 7.0p per share last year.



Operating profit was £710 million compared with operating loss of £69 million. Excluding items, operating profit fell to £497 million from £549 million.



Adjusted EBITDA decreased to £737 million from £900 million a year ago.



Total group revenue increased slightly to £10.181 billion from £10.124 billion in the prior-year period.



Excluding one-time items, total revenue dropped to £10.529 billion from £11.925 billion last year.



The company declared interim dividend of 2.0p per share, up from 1.83p per share a year ago, to be paid on September 22, to shareholders of record on August 21.



Looking ahead, Centrica currently expects full-year earnings to be weighted to the first half of the year.



On the LSE, Centrica shares were trading 2.38% lower at 175.53 pence.



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