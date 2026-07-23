

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE (dpa-AFX) - Thales SA (THLEF.PK, HO.PA), an aerospace and defence company, reported Thursday lower earnings in its first half, mainly on one-time items, while Adjusted EBIT, a key earnings metric, as well as sales and orders climbed from last year. The results reflected robust performance across the company's defence and aerospace operations.



Further, Thales confirmed its 2026 targets of organic sales growth between 6 percent and 7 percent, and an adjusted EBIT margin between 12.6 percent and 12.8 percent.



In Paris, the shares were gaining around 3.26 percent, trading at 234.20 euros.



In the first half, net income, Group share declined 27 percent to €485 million from last year's €664 million.



The company reported adjusted net income of €990 million, up 13 percent from €877 million in the prior period, with adjusted earnings per share reaching €4.82, compared to €4.27 a year ago.



Adjusted EBIT was €1.372 billion, up 9.9 percent on a reported basis and 11.4 percent on an organic basis. Adjusted EBIT margin improved to 12.5 percent from 12.2 percent a year ago. The strong operational performance was driven by solid commercial activity during the period.



Sales reached €10.949 billion, up 6.7 percent from €10.265 billion last year, with organic growth of 7.8 percent.



Order intake demonstrated particularly strong momentum, reaching €12.47 billion, up 21 percent year-over-year on a reported basis and 22 percent on an organic basis.



The order book at the end of the period stood at €52.4 billion, up 5 percent compared to the prior period. These metrics reflected sustained demand for the company's aerospace and defence solutions.



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