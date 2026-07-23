

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PG&E Corp. (PCG) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $733 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $521 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.



Excluding items, PG&E Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $920 million or $0.40 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.1% to $5.902 billion from $5.898 billion last year.



PG&E Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $733 Mln. vs. $521 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.33 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue: $5.902 Bln vs. $5.898 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.64 To $ 1.66



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