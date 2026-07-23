

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, defense technology company Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) raised its earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2026.



For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project earnings of in a range of $29.95 to $30.65 per share on net sales between about $79.75 billion and $81.75 billion.



Previously, the company reported earnings of in the range of $29.35 to $30.25 per share on net sales between about $77.50 billion and $80.00 billion.



In Thursday's pre-market trading, LMT is trading on the NYSE at $543.52, up $29.02 or 5.64 percent.



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