

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) revealed earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $79.81 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $107.57 million, or $0.88 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to $1.104 billion from $1.044 billion last year.



Harley-Davidson Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $79.81 Mln. vs. $107.57 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.75 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue: $1.104 Bln vs. $1.044 Bln last year.



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