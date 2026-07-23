Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Aktie im Fokus: Die nächste Meldung könnte der Trigger sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P8AW | ISIN: US9713781048 | Ticker-Symbol: WS11
Tradegate
22.07.26 | 15:57
23,400 Euro
+0,86 % +0,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
WILLSCOT HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WILLSCOT HOLDINGS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,20023,60015:43
23,00023,40015:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.07.2026 14:10 Uhr
180 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

WillScot to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Results on August 6, 2026 and to Present at an Upcoming Investor Conference in August

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Holdings Corporation ("WillScot" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WSC), a leader in innovative temporary flexible space solutions, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2026 financial results on August 6, 2026, after market close.

The Company's management team will host a conference call and webcast on August 6, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the Company's results.

To access the live call by phone, use the following link by clicking here to obtain registration details.

You will be provided with dial-in details after registering. To avoid delays, we recommend that participants dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A live webcast will also be accessible via the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website www.investors.willscot.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available for 12 months following the call.

The Company also announced today that it will participate in the following investor conference:

  • Deutsche Bank's Chicago Industrials Summit
    Date: August 11
    Location: Chicago, Illinois

Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request an in-person meeting should contact their sales representative at the sponsoring firm.

About WillScot

WillScot (Nasdaq: WSC) is a leading provider of innovative turnkey space solutions in North America, helping customers keep projects moving and operations running. The company partners with critical industries including construction, manufacturing, healthcare, government, energy and education to deliver the right solutions coupled with a high level of customer service. WillScot's comprehensive portfolio of products - including modular complexes, dry and cold storage containers, blast-resistant buildings, clearspan industrial structures, fencing, and add-on furnishings and equipment - is customizable and flexible to support any project need. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., WillScot operates from a network of approximately 250 branch locations the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Additional information can be found on the company's website at www.willscot.com.

Contact Information

Investor inquiries:
Charlie Wohlhuter
Investors@willscot.com

Media inquiries:
Juliana Welling
Media@willscot.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.