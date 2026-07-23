

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. State Department has issued a worldwide caution for U.S. citizens in the wake of heightened tensions in the Middle East.



As the Middle East war escalates day by day, and three American soldiers killed in Iranian attacks, the State Department advised Americans worldwide to exercise increased caution as the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation.



Americans currently in the Middle East have been advised to be prepared for flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures, and potential travel disruptions. While some airlines in the region have postponed resumption of earlier flight schedules; others have cancelled some routes.



'Americans outside the Middle East should reconsider travel to and through the region. Those who do travel to or from the region should monitor information about airport and airline operations,' the State Department said in a Security Alert issued on Wednesday.



It noted that in the ongoing conflict, U.S. diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted. Iran and groups supporting them may target other U.S. interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world, including U.S. businesses and other institutions, the warning says.



Meanwhile, U.S. fores continued attacks against key targets in Iran for the 12th consecutive night.



U.S. Central Command said its forces struck Iranian military targets including maritime capabilities, missile and drone storage facilities, coastal surveillance sites, and air defense assets. CENTCOM claimed that the strikes further degrade Iran's ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial vessels.



This month, American forces have targeted dozens of Iranian military sites on land while resuming a blockade against Iran at sea. CENTCOM has redirected nine commercial vessels and disabled one to prevent ships from entering or departing Iranian ports so far.



More than 50,000 U.S. service members are operating across the Middle East and remain highly vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready, ENTCOM said in a press release.



The Middle East war is widening as Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis claimed to have attacked two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea Thursday following their



Iranian media reported that two people were killed in U.S. attack along the country's southern border with Iraq.



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