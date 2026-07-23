

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly decreased in the week ended July 18th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.



The report said initial jobless claims fell to 187,000, a decrease of 22,000 from the previous week's revised level of 209,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 212,000 from the 208,000 originally reported for the previous week.



With the unexpected decrease, jobless claims dropped to their lowest level since hitting 182,000 in the week ended September 6, 1969.



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