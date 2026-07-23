Cognitive Credit, the leading provider of fundamental credit data and analytics, today announces the launch of the Cognitive Credit Claude Connector. This new product enables institutional credit desks to access Cognitive Credit's machine-extracted, audit-ready credit data and complete source disclosures directly within Claude Conversations and Enterprise AI workflows.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260723438907/en/

Cognitive Credit. The faster, smarter way to your own credit view.

As financial institutions rapidly leverage AI systems, data quality and accuracy remains a critical barrier. The Claude Connector solves this problem, establishing a direct interface between Cognitive Credit's verified, market-leading credit data and a firm's secure Claude environment.

This direct integration between Claude and Cognitive Credit allows teams to instantly query thousands of corporate bonds and leveraged loan issuers natively. Analyze years of financial data and identify qualitative risk factors from a vast library of official filings, prospectuses, and presentations. Crucially, to satisfy institutional compliance and audit standards, all Claude outputs provide clear referencing directly back to the official source filing within Cognitive Credit.

Robert Slater, CEO at Cognitive Credit, said: "Deploying Enterprise AI successfully across credit desks requires a reliable and definitive source of data. By connecting Claude directly to our algorithmically validated datasets and document libraries, we're giving investment teams the critical infrastructure they need to eliminate analytical latency and safely scale research capacity."

The Claude Connector delivers seamless conversational access to Cognitive Credit's comprehensive coverage of High Yield Bond, Investment Grade Bond, Leveraged Loan, and EM Bond markets. The Connector is available as an add-on to existing Cognitive Credit clients with an active web application subscription.

About Cognitive Credit

Cognitive Credit is the leading independent provider of specialist data, infrastructure, and AI solutions for global corporate credit markets. Built by credit professionals, for credit professionals, Cognitive Credit delivers the credit market's fastest, broadest, most accurate fundamental structured data, as well as a suite of analytics and workflow tools that elevate the productivity of credit teams at the world's leading investment banks, hedge funds, and asset managers. Today, Cognitive Credit counts 100% of the top 10 global investment banks and the majority of the top 25 global asset managers, as clients.

For more information, visit cognitivecredit.com/connector.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260723438907/en/

Contacts:

Robert Slater

CEO Founder

robert.slater@cognitivecredit.com

Andrew Johnson

Head of Marketing

andrew.johnson@cognitivecredit.com

+44 (0)20 8103 3090