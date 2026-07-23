Comcast: Powering the Businesses That Power America: Made for Summer

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / Some businesses become part of the season itself. The smell of caramel on the boardwalk. The satisfying thwack of a pickleball paddle. A jar of honey that tastes exactly like the neighborhood it came from. Summer has a rhythm, and the small businesses that define it work hard to make every visit feel effortless - whether it's a first-timer or someone who's been coming back for decades.

Behind the scenes, Comcast Business helps keep those moments running seamlessly, powering everything from connectivity and security to mobile payments and day-to-day operations. This summer, we're spotlighting a handful of the millions of small businesses across the country that rely on Comcast Business to stay always on - each one bringing its own energy and story to the communities they serve.

Wissahickon Brewing Company | Philadelphia, PA

Wissahickon Brewing Company started with a Father's Day gift: a homebrew kit that brought the Gill family together around a shared hobby. What began with small batches brewed in a kitchen eventually grew into a thriving Philadelphia brewery, coffee shop, and gathering place where neighbors, friends, and families come together. Even as the business has grown, the focus has remained the same: creating great beer, welcoming people in, and building something the community can be proud of.

Behind the scenes, a lot goes into making that experience feel effortless. Brewing beer is a process built on precision, with teams closely monitoring everything from temperature to fermentation to ensure every batch meets the same high standards. Comcast Business helps Wissahickon stay connected across its operations, powering the systems used to monitor tanks, collect production data, run point-of-sale systems, and keep everything moving smoothly throughout the day.

For many customers, Wissahickon is more than a brewery. It's a place to watch a Philadelphia Eagles game, grab a coffee while catching up on work, celebrate a milestone, or simply spend time with friends. Reliable connectivity helps make all of that possible, giving the team the tools they need to focus on what matters most: creating a welcoming space that keeps people coming back.

Bluff City Pickleball | Bartlett, Tennessee

Bluff City Pickleball was built to be more than a place to play. When John and Leslie Daniel opened the first indoor pickleball clubs in the region, they set out to create a space that feels welcoming, personal, and part of people's routines. It is the kind of place where members are greeted by name and feel like they belong.

That experience is intentional, and a lot of it comes down to technology. Reliable connectivity from Comcast Business means players can check in and hit the court within minutes. During the game, players capture highlights and share moments from the court. When the games wrap, the space transitions naturally into a place for remote work and virtual meetings - a flexibility that reflects how members use the club and one the Daniels have leaned into as the business has grown.

From reservations and payments to video and remote work, Bluff City Pickleball runs on a connected foundation. When technology works quietly in the background, the experience feels easy, and that is what keeps people coming back.

Rainy Day Bees | Seattle, Washington

Rainy Day Bees started with a simple but unexpected idea: you can keep bees in the city. What began as a single backyard hive for founder Peter Nolte has grown into a network of rooftop and neighborhood hives across Seattle and the Puget Sound region. Each jar of honey reflects the flowers and plants from a specific neighborhood, giving it a real sense of place and connection to the community.

A lot of that work happens on the move. Beekeepers are out every day checking hives in places you might not expect - logging updates from their phones that instantly appear in a custom portal for hive hosts. Instead of waiting weeks to hear how things are going, customers can see hive activity and health in real time, bringing a more transparent and hands-on experience to urban bee keeping. Fast reliable service from Comcast Business Mobile keeps the team connected in the field, whether they're tracking hive health, coordinating routes, or running point-of-sale transactions at local farmers' markets.

It's a business built on being present - with the bees, with the neighborhoods and with the customers. Comcast Business helps make sure the technology is present too, wherever the work takes them.

Johnson's Popcorn | Ocean City, New Jersey

Johnson's Popcorn has been part of the Ocean City boardwalk since 1940. The recipe has never changed. Every batch is still hand mixed in copper kettles, right there on the boardwalk, filling the air with that unmistakable caramel smell. It is a tradition that people come back to year after year, drawn as much by the experience as the popcorn itself.

While the product has stayed the same, the business around it has evolved. As the team puts it, "Comcast didn't keep us stuck in 1940." Technology has helped them do things they never could before - launching a website, accepting credit cards, staying in touch with customers long after they've left the boardwalk. Fast, reliable connectivity keeps payments moving during busy summer days, helps the team manage operations in real time, and ensures communication stays seamless across the business.

From online orders to in-person transactions, Johnson's Popcorn runs on a modern foundation while staying true to its roots. The caramel is still made exactly the way it was 85 years ago. The business around it is built for what today's customers expect.

Nick's Mini Golf | Maryland & Delaware

Nick's Mini Golf has grown from a single course into eight locations across Ocean City, Maryland and the Delaware beaches, but its roots are grounded in a genuinely entrepreneurial story. Founder Nick started his first course in 2015 while still a sophomore in college, balancing classes while running the business on weekends alongside his family. Those early years shaped both the brand and the mindset behind it. Today, each location is designed to feel fresh and fun - from immersive dinosaur courses to a fully reimagined holiday-themed experience complete with lights, music, and visits from Santa.

Behind the scenes, that experience depends on everything running smoothly, especially during the peak summer season when the business has just a short window to make the most of heavy foot traffic. Fast, reliable connectivity from Comcast Business supports everything from payments and reservations to security and day-to-day operations across all locations. Quick transactions and seamless workflows help keep lines moving and give customers more time to enjoy the course. As the business has expanded into ropes courses and gem mining, a scalable network has made it easier to try new ideas without technology becoming a constraint.

For a business built on creativity and constant improvement, that kind of dependable foundation matters - not because it's exciting, but because it never gets in the way.

Sun, Community, and the Business of Summer

A pickleball club in Tennessee. A honey operation across Seattle's rooftops. An 85-year-old boardwalk institution in New Jersey, A mini golf empire built by a college sophomore. These businesses don't look alike, operate the same way, or serve the same communities - but they share something essential. Each has become a fixture in the lives of the people around them.

When the technology behind the scenes works the way it should, owners aren't thinking about systems or slowdowns. They're thinking about the member who books the same court every Tuesday, the hive host who checks the portal before breakfast, and the family that makes Johnson's their first boardwalk stop every summer. That's what turns a small business into a seasonal tradition. And this summer, Comcast Business is proud to help power those traditions.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/powering-the-businesses-that-power-america-made-for-summer-1195314