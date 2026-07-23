

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has proposed revoking obsolete authorizations for petroleum-based food dyes Orange B and Citrus Red No. 2, citing abandoned use and outdated safety data. The move underscores the agency's efforts to modernize food safety standards and aligns with the broader 'Make America Healthy Again' initiative urging companies to phase out synthetic additives.



The FDA issued a final order eliminating Orange B and a proposed order to revoke Citrus Red No. 2, historically used to color orange peels. Acting Commissioner Kyle Diamantas said the decision reflects a science-based framework and current manufacturing practices. Public comments on Citrus Red No.2 will be accepted until August 24, 2026.



The regulatory shift comes as food makers face mounting pressure from consumers and policymakers to abandon petroleum-derived dyes. Mars, the maker of M&M's- bite-sized chocolate candies coated in a thin, hard sugar shell, which give each piece its distinctive color and crunch- is preparing to launch naturally colored versions of its iconic candy in August.



The new line will feature red, orange, yellow, and green shells derived from natural sources, while blue and brown will be absent due to technical hurdles in replicating synthetic shades.



Spirulina, the candidate for natural blue, requires far higher pigment concentrations than synthetic dyes, complicating production. Mars has invested millions to upgrade more than 300 machines across its U.S. plants to accommodate natural dyes, with Amazon set to be the exclusive launch platform.



Industry analysts note that Mars' adaptation reflects a wider trend. Kellogg's and Frito-Lay have begun phasing out artificial colors in cereals and snacks, while beverage makers are experimenting with fruit- and vegetable-based colorants. The European Union already restricts several synthetic dyes, influencing multinational companies to standardize natural alternatives.



The FDA's revocation of outdated dye authorizations, coupled with Mars' natural M&M's rollout, highlights the convergence of regulatory reform and consumer demand. While technical challenges remain, the shift signals that natural alternatives are poised to become the industry standard.



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