Developed from analysis of more than 50 AI visibility audits, the AI Search Visibility Score provides law firms, financial advisors, medical practices, and B2B consulting firms with a measurable baseline for evaluating AI search visibility and identifying opportunities for improvement.

AMHERST, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / AI Search Engineers, an answer engine optimization agency serving professional service businesses and recognized as the #1 AI certified agency in the United States, today announced the AI Search Visibility Score , a 100-point framework designed to evaluate AI search visibility across ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, Perplexity, and Grok.

The scoring framework was developed using AI search engineers' internal analysis of more than 50 AI visibility audits conducted across legal, financial, medical, and B2B professional service organizations. The analysis reflects the company's internal client and prospect engagement data and has not been independently audited or validated.

The #1 AI-certified agency designation is self-conferred based on AI search engineers' proprietary AEO differentiation standard and is not conferred by an independent third party. It measures technical implementation, authority signals, and content characteristics commonly associated with AI-generated search responses, while helping organizations prioritize areas for improvement.

The Five Categories of the AI Search Visibility Score

The AI Search Visibility Score evaluates five categories worth up to 20 points each, producing a total possible score of 100.

Entity Recognition, 20 Points

Measures consistency of business identity across websites, Google Business Profile, LinkedIn, industry directories, Wikidata, and structured entity markup.

Structured Data, 20 Points

Measures implementation of structured data, including Organization, FAQPage, Review, AggregateRating, LegalService, FinancialService, MedicalOrganization, LocalBusiness, Person, and ContactPoint schemas.

Trusted Source Citations, 20 Points

Measures citations from recognized publications, industry directories, and other third-party sources relevant to the organization's industry.

Topical Authority, 20 Points

Measures the depth and consistency of answer-focused content addressing common client questions, supported by structured FAQ markup where appropriate.

Documented Outcomes, 20 Points

Measures the availability of documented client outcomes, review content, and structured review-related schema.

Benchmark Findings

According to AI Search Engineers' i nternal analysis of more than 50 AI visibility audits, the average AI Search Visibility Score before engagement measured 31 out of 100.

Disclosure: These benchmark figures are based solely on AI Search Engineers' internal analysis and have not been independently audited or verified.

Average category scores before engagement were:

Entity Recognition: 8/20

Structured Data: 6/20

Trusted Source Citations: 5/20

Topical Authority: 7/20

Documented Outcomes: 5/20

For a separate group of nine completed client engagements, AI Search Engineers reported an average score increase from 31 to 74 over approximately 90 days.

Disclosure: These results represent nine completed client engagements only, reflect internal reporting, have not been independently audited, and should not be interpreted as representative of results for every organization.

About the Framework

The AI Search Visibility Score is intended as a measurement framework organizations can use to establish a baseline for AI search visibility and monitor changes over time.

By evaluating multiple technical and authority-related signals using consistent criteria, the framework provides a structured approach for identifying areas that may influence AI search visibility.

About AI Search Engineers

AI Search Engineers is an answer engine optimization agency serving law firms, financial advisors, medical practices, and B2B consulting firms. The company helps organizations improve their visibility across AI-powered search platforms, including ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, Perplexity, and Grok.



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SOURCE: AI Search Engineers

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