

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market ended on a weak note on Thursday, in line with markets across Europe, as worries about U.S.-Iran conflict, high oil prices and concerns over tech valuations amid rising spending on AI infrastructure.



The benchmark SMI settled with a loss of 100.93 points or 0.71% at 14,214.95 after moving between 14,058.47 and 14,245.61.



Nestle plunged 8% as net profit attributable to shareholders declined 31.4% to 3.472 billion Swiss francs from last year's 5.065 billion francs. Earnings per share fell to 1.35 francs from 1.97 francs a year ago.



Givaudan shed 6.1% as litigation costs weighed on profit and tariff repayments hurt the company's outlook for the rest of 2026.



Lindt & Spruengli, Galderma Group, Richemont and Sika lost 2.3%-3%. Amrize, Kuehne + Nagel, Julius Baer and UBS Group drifted lower by 1.5%-1.8%.



Geberit, Sonova, Logitech International and ABB ended down by 1%-1.4%. Holcim, Helvetia Baloise Holding and Straumann Holding also closed notably lower.



Roche climbed 5.1% The company's sales rose 6% at constant exchange rates to CHF 29.3 billion in the first-half, while core operating profit climbed 10% and core EPS increased 9%. The drugmaker also reaffirmed full-year guidance for mid-single-digit sales growth and high-single-digit core EPS growth.



Novartis moved up 1.85%. Lonza Group, Sandoz Group, Swiss Re, VAT Group and Schindler Ps gained 0.5%-1.1%.



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