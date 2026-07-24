

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Midwest Poultry Services is recalling nearly 1.6 million dozen white shell eggs and brown cage-free shell eggs produced in Texas after discovering a potential contamination risk involving Salmonella Enteritidis, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).



The voluntary recall covers 1,589,577 dozen eggs distributed between June 6 and July 3, 2026, with sell-by/best-by dates ranging from July 20 through August 17.



The affected eggs were sold at Kroger stores in Texas and Louisiana, Brookshire Grocery stores in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Mississippi, along with other smaller retailers. Impacted cartons are marked with plant codes P-1950 or 0840962 and Julian dates 157-184.



Midwest Poultry Services said it detected the issue through routine environmental monitoring and has paused distribution of eggs produced at its Texas farms while it conducts an internal investigation. The company stressed that the recall is precautionary and that eggs currently being shipped from its other facilities are not affected.



The FDA said no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled eggs. Consumers are advised not to eat the affected products and to return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.



Salmonella infection can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain, and can be more severe in young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News