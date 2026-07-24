Global Education Communities Corp. Named One of the Top 50 Profitable Companies in B.C. by Business In Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / Global Education Communities Corp. ("GECC" or the "Company") (TSX:GEC)(OTCQB:GECSF) is pleased to announce that the Company is named one of the "Top 50 Profitable Companies in British Columbia" in the July 26, 2026 issue of Business in Vancouver ("BIV"). GECC is ranked No. 46 among the Top 50 Profitable companies operating in British Columbia, with net income of $22.141 million in fiscal 2025.

A PDF version of the 2026 BIV list is available here. To view the full BIV Top 50 Profitable Companies list, please visit BIV's July 2026 issue.

About GECC:

For over 32 years, GECC has been a leading player in Canada's education and student housing sectors. Following the strategic divestiture of its domestic college assets in 2025 and 2026, GECC has evolved into a premier pure-play student housing developer and operator. Serving nearly 10,000 domestic and international students annually, GECC's global footprint spans student housing communities, recruitment centers, and corporate offices across Canada and abroad.

Student Housing & Education Super-Centres

Under the flagship GEC Living brand, GECC is the largest off-campus student housing provider in Western Canada. The Company specializes in developing and managing student-centric rental apartments and has pioneered the "Education Super-Centre" concept-integrated hubs that combine academic space with high-density housing. The GEC portfolio, comprising both operational assets and a robust development pipeline, represents a combined value and development budget exceeding $1 billion. With 1,300 operational beds and approximately 2,500 additional beds in the development pipeline, GEC provides essential housing solutions to students from 79 countries worldwide attending 95 schools across Metro Vancouver. Website: www.gecliving.com

Academic Division and Supporting Services

Formerly the parent company of Sprott Shaw College, SSLC Language College and Vancouver International College, GECC successfully divested these entities in 2025 and 2026 to focus on its student housing real estate business. The Company's current academic division continues through CIBT School of Business & Technology Corp., maintaining a feeder and bridge between institutional education and student-centric infrastructure.

GECC maintains a vertically integrated ecosystem to achieve high occupancy and brand consistency across its portfolio. Global Education Alliance (GEA) is a premier student recruitment agency that connects international students with top-tier North American institutions and streamlines their placement into GEC housing. Irix Design is a Vancouver-based media and communications firm that serves as GECC's internal marketing and design department, ensuring seamless execution of the Company's global brand strategy.

Visit GECC online at www.GEChq.com to explore our services and watch our corporate video. Check out our video library on YouTube.com: https://www.youtube.com/gecliving

For more information, contact:

Toby Chu

Chairman, President & CEO

Global Education Communities Corp.

Investor Relations Contact: 1-604-871-9909 extension 319 or | Email: info@GEChq.com

SOURCE: Global Education Communities Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/global-education-communities-corp.-named-one-of-the-top-50-profitabl-1195586