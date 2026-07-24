Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - DRC Gold Corp. (CSE: DRC) (FSE: 5AT0) (DRC Gold or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 5,900,000 incentive stock options (Options) to certain directors, consultants and an employee in accordance with DRC Gold's omnibus equity incentive compensation plan. The Options have a four-year term and an exercise price of $0.35 per common share.

About DRC Gold Corp.

DRC Gold is a junior exploration company. DRC Gold's management and directors possess over 50 years of collective industry experience and have been very successful in the areas of exploration, financing and developing major mines throughout the world, with a focus on Africa.

Tel: +44 7496 291547

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Klaus Eckhof

CEO and President

klauseckhof@monaco.mc

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release may include certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although DRC Gold Corp. believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, DRC Gold Corp. disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306390

Source: DRC Gold Corp.