

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newmont Corporation (NEM) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $2.202 billion, or $2.06 per share. This compares with $2.061 billion, or $1.85 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Newmont Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $2.246 billion or $2.10 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.1% to $6.118 billion from $5.317 billion last year.



Newmont Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.202 Bln. vs. $2.061 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.06 vs. $1.85 last year. -Revenue: $6.118 Bln vs. $5.317 Bln last year.



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