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WKN: A2JRK6 | ISIN: US7223041028 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PDA
Tradegate
24.07.26 | 08:00
72,00 Euro
-1,91 % -1,40
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PR Newswire
24.07.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Temu partners with the Schweizerischer KMU Verband to help Swiss businesses sell online

The partnership gives Swiss SMEs a route onto Temu's marketplace and practical guidance on going digital

HÜNENBERG, Switzerland, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss small and medium-sized businesses will get a boost to start selling online under a new partnership between global e-commerce platform Temu and the Schweizerischer KMU Verband (SKV), one of Switzerland's SME membership associations.

Under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Temu and SKV will work together on a programme of joint activities running through 2026 and into 2027, aimed at helping Swiss businesses go digital. The two organisations will collaborate on practical capacity-building for the SME community, including information sharing and case studies from Swiss businesses who are already selling digitally.

SKV brings deep roots in the Swiss SME landscape to the partnership. Headquartered in Hünenberg, the association supports around 9,000 Swiss companies whose activities employ some 40,000 people. It publishes ERFOLG, a trade magazine reaching approximately 75,000 entrepreneurs and business owners in Switzerland, and operates a network of 20 regional business platforms.

"Many Swiss SMEs offer excellent products but have yet to fully realize the opportunities presented by e-commerce. Together with Temu, we want to lower barriers and help businesses bring their products to a wider customer base with greater ease," said Roland M. Rupp, President of the Swiss SME Association (SKV). "This partnership is a tangible contribution to strengthening the competitiveness of our SMEs."

Temu entered the Swiss market in May 2023 and has since become one of the country's ten largest e-commerce platforms. In September 2025, it opened its marketplace to local sellers in Switzerland, giving Swiss businesses a new sales channel and offering shoppers more choice and faster delivery.

"Getting started with online selling can feel out of reach for smaller businesses. By combining Temu's marketplace and logistics with SKV's reach into the Swiss SME community, we can help more Swiss businesses take that step," said a Temu spokesperson.

Swiss businesses interested in selling on Temu can apply through the seller portal at ch.seller.temu.com.

About Temu
Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands, and business partners. Operating in 90+ markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.

About the Schweizerischer KMU Verband
The Schweizerischer KMU Verband (SKV) represents the interests of small and medium-sized businesses in Switzerland. It works to create the best possible conditions for its members and strengthens their competitiveness through targeted services. The SKV is based in Hünenberg in the canton of Zug and publishes ERFOLG, its association newspaper for entrepreneurs.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3007475/3.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/temu-partners-with-the-schweizerischer-kmu-verband-to-help-swiss-businesses-sell-online-302833455.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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