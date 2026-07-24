

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The pound rose to 1.3339 against the U.S. dollar, 218.35 against the yen and 1.0885 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 1.3306, 218.01 and 1.0873, respectively.



Against the euro, the pound edged up to 1.0843 from an early 10-day low of 0.8550.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.36 against the greenback, 219.00 against the yen, 1.09 against the franc and 0.83 against the euro.



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