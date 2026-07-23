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WKN: 886171 | ISIN: US05945F1030 | Ticker-Symbol: BF1
Frankfurt
24.07.26 | 08:01
101,00 Euro
+1,00 % +1,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BANCFIRST CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANCFIRST CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
100,00102,0010:49
PR Newswire
23.07.2026 22:10 Uhr
34 Leser
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Bancfirst Corporation Reports Second Quarter Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS: BANF) reported net income of $66.7 million, or $1.96 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2026 compared to net income of $62.3 million, or $1.85 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025.

The Company's net interest income for the three-months ending June 30, 2026 increased to $133.5 million from $121.3 million for the same period in 2025. Higher loan volume and general growth in earning assets were the primary drivers of the change in net interest income. Net interest margin was 3.84% for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 3.75% for the second quarter of 2025. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.9 million and $1.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $53.9 million compared to $48.0 million in the same quarter last year. Trust revenue, service charges on deposits, securities transactions, and treasury income each increased when compared to second quarter of 2025. The Company also recorded gains of $2.9 million related to bank owned life insurance claims during the quarter. The increase in noninterest income was partially offset by a decrease in insurance commissions.

Noninterest expense grew to $97.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to $88.2 million in the same quarter in 2025. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily attributable to the growth in salaries and employee benefits of $5.2 million. The total salaries and employee benefits expenses recorded of $60.3 million is after a favorable adjustment to the funded employee benefit trust of $800,000. Also driving the increase in noninterest expense was net expense from other real estate owned, which increased $1.6 million period to period.

At June 30, 2026, the Company's total assets were $15.1 billion, an increase of $243.4 million from December 31, 2025. Loans grew $110.6 million from December 31, 2025, totaling $8.7 billion at June 30, 2026. Deposits totaled $12.8 billion, an increase of $155.9 million from year-end 2025. Sweep accounts totaled $5.0 billion at June 30, 2026, up $100.8 million from December 31, 2025. The Company's stockholders' equity stood at $2.0 billion, an increase of $103.0 million from the end of 2025.

Nonaccrual loans represented 0.94% of total loans at June 30, 2026, up from 0.72% at year-end 2025. Nonaccrual loans totaled $81.4 million at the end of the second quarter 2026. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.25% at June 30, 2026 and 1.22% at December 31, 2025. Net charge-offs totaled $2.4 million for the quarter compared to $4.7 million for the second quarter last year.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The Company enjoyed a record quarter fueled by an expanding margin and earning asset growth. Noninterest income growth was solid across most major categories and expenses were managed in line with plan. We announced the acquisition of SpiritBank during the quarter, adding the Tulsa MSA communities of Bristow and Sapulpa while expanding our presence in the Tulsa market. Pending regulatory approval, a fourth quarter close and conversion is anticipated. Our economic outlook continues to be guarded, although charge-offs remain at historically low levels. With a $4.9 million provision during the quarter, our allowance for credit losses remains at a healthy level."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 109 banking locations serving 62 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three banking locations in the Dallas Metroplex area, and Worthington Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three locations in the Fort Worth Metroplex area, one location in Arlington Texas and one location in Denton Texas. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)














2026


2026


2025


2025


2025



2nd Qtr


1st Qtr


4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr

Condensed Income Statements:











Net interest income


$ 133,536


$ 127,605


$ 127,667


$ 125,615


$ 121,256

Provision for credit losses on loans


4,831


2,578


(1,975)


4,222


1,239

Provision for/(benefit from) off-balance sheet credit exposures


48


(435)


234


216


148

Noninterest income:











Trust revenue


6,078


6,057


5,933


5,850


5,795

Service charges on deposits


19,090


18,042


18,393


18,131


17,741

Securities transactions


725


904


964


492


(740)

Sales of loans


913


780


781


916


830

Insurance commissions


7,481


9,440


7,643


8,954


7,920

Cash management


10,922


10,566


10,120


10,338


10,573

Other


8,740


5,602


9,499


5,185


5,929

Total noninterest income


53,949


51,391


53,333


49,866


48,048












Noninterest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits


60,306


58,855


58,570


57,681


55,147

Occupancy expense, net


6,320


6,286


6,946


6,434


6,037

Depreciation


4,988


4,816


4,872


4,725


4,691

Amortization of intangible assets


974


975


836


862


862

Data processing services


2,990


3,448


3,041


2,901


2,985

Net expense from other real estate owned


4,567


3,605


12,044


2,778


2,941

Marketing and business promotion


2,077


2,641


3,121


2,126


2,325

Deposit insurance


1,642


1,847


1,692


1,736


1,675

Other


13,667


14,316


16,268


12,829


11,536

Total noninterest expense


97,531


96,789


107,390


92,072


88,199

Income before income taxes


85,075


80,064


75,351


78,971


79,718

Income tax expense


18,388


17,069


15,854


16,317


17,371

Net income


$ 66,687


$ 62,995


$ 59,497


$ 62,654


$ 62,347

Per Common Share Data:











Net income-basic


$ 1.98


$ 1.88


$ 1.78


$ 1.88


$ 1.87

Net income-diluted


1.96


1.85


1.75


1.85


1.85

Cash dividends declared


0.49


0.49


0.49


0.49


0.46

Common shares outstanding


33,598,745


33,575,976


33,539,032


33,329,247


33,272,131

Average common shares outstanding -











Basic


33,586,922


33,557,536


33,423,922


33,310,290


33,255,015

Diluted


34,057,507


34,027,895


33,906,434


33,864,129


33,795,243

Performance Ratios:











Return on average assets


1.77 %


1.71 %


1.60 %


1.76 %


1.79 %

Return on average stockholders' equity


13.84


13.59


13.02


14.18


14.74

Net interest margin


3.84


3.74


3.71


3.79


3.75

Efficiency ratio


52.02


54.07


59.33


52.47


52.10

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)














2026


2026


2025


2025


2025



2nd Qtr


1st Qtr


4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr

Balance Sheet Data:






















Total assets


$ 15,082,243


$ 15,116,541


$ 14,838,893


$ 14,198,140


$ 14,045,780

Interest-bearing deposits with banks


4,164,678


4,430,751


4,177,406


3,849,736


3,737,763

Debt securities


1,113,240


886,519


924,948


1,015,941


1,104,604

Total loans


8,655,260


8,596,068


8,544,634


8,287,167


8,124,497

Allowance for credit losses


(107,810)


(105,330)


(104,299)


(99,511)


(96,988)

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


4,162,306


4,105,840


3,897,613


3,816,389


3,967,626

Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits


5,442,757


5,605,932


5,610,882


5,393,791


5,301,439

Savings deposits


1,428,690


1,391,142


1,318,062


1,251,394


1,205,602

Time deposits


1,792,537


1,798,187


1,843,836


1,656,813


1,581,525

Total deposits


12,826,290


12,901,101


12,670,393


12,118,387


12,056,192

Stockholders' equity


1,957,097


1,901,912


1,854,125


1,782,801


1,728,038

Book value per common share


58.25


56.65


55.28


53.49


51.94

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)


52.21


50.58


49.20


47.71


46.12

Balance Sheet Ratios:











Average loans to deposits


67.02 %


67.02 %


66.43 %


67.32 %


67.11 %

Average earning assets to total assets


92.45


92.84


93.00


93.00


92.97

Average stockholders' equity to average assets


12.79


12.60


12.33


12.38


12.14

Asset Quality Data:











Past due loans


$ 7,077


$ 8,364


$ 8,115


$ 7,959


$ 7,515

Nonaccrual loans (3)


81,420


62,178


61,130


57,266


49,878

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets


61,703


53,649


49,134


53,233


53,022

Nonaccrual loans to total loans


0.94 %


0.72 %


0.72 %


0.69 %


0.61 %

Allowance to total loans


1.25


1.23


1.22


1.20


1.19

Allowance to nonaccrual loans


132.41


169.40


170.62


173.77


194.45

Net charge-offs to average loans


0.03


0.02


0.02


0.02


0.05












Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):


















Stockholders' equity


$ 1,957,097


$ 1,901,912


$ 1,854,125


$ 1,782,801


$ 1,728,038

Less goodwill


183,388


183,388


182,739


182,263


182,263

Less intangible assets, net


19,408


20,382


21,357


10,548


11,410

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)


$ 1,754,301


$ 1,698,142


$ 1,650,029


$ 1,589,990


$ 1,534,365

Common shares outstanding


33,598,745


33,575,976


33,539,032


33,329,247


33,272,131

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)


$ 52.21


$ 50.58


$ 49.20


$ 47.71


$ 46.12












(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table.

(2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

(3) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $7.9 million of nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2026.

BancFirst Corporation

Summary Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)








Six months ended

June 30,



2026


2025

Condensed Income Statements:





Net interest income


$ 261,141


$ 237,205

Provision for credit losses on loans


7,409


2,700

(Benefit from)/provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures


(387)


273

Noninterest income:





Trust revenue


12,135


11,334

Service charges on deposits


37,132


34,545

Securities transactions


1,629


(1,073)

Sales of loans


1,693


1,466

Insurance commissions


16,921


18,330

Cash management


21,488


20,624

Other


14,342


11,716

Total noninterest income


105,340


96,942






Noninterest expense:





Salaries and employee benefits


119,161


109,740

Occupancy expense, net


12,606


11,790

Depreciation


9,804


9,499

Amortization of intangible assets


1,949


1,748

Data processing services


6,438


5,877

Net expense from other real estate owned


8,172


5,599

Marketing and business promotion


4,718


4,786

Deposit insurance


3,489


3,400

Other


27,983


27,939

Total noninterest expense


194,320


180,378

Income before income taxes


165,139


150,796

Income tax expense


35,457


32,337

Net income


$ 129,682


$ 118,459

Per Common Share Data:





Net income-basic


$ 3.86


$ 3.56

Net income-diluted


3.81


3.51

Cash dividends declared


0.98


0.92

Common shares outstanding


33,598,745


33,272,131

Average common shares outstanding -





Basic


33,572,310


33,243,963

Diluted


34,040,322


33,782,069

Performance Ratios:





Return on average assets


1.74 %


1.73 %

Return on average stockholders' equity


13.72


14.31

Net interest margin


3.79


3.72

Efficiency ratio


53.02


53.98


BancFirst Corporation



Consolidated Average Balance Sheets



And Interest Margin Analysis



Taxable Equivalent Basis



(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30, 2026



June 30, 2026





Interest


Average





Interest


Average



Average


Income/


Yield/



Average


Income/


Yield/



Balance


Expense


Rate



Balance


Expense


Rate


ASSETS








Earning assets:














Loans

$ 8,610,837


$ 148,013


6.89

%


$ 8,580,750


$ 292,330


6.87

%

Securities - taxable

999,677


7,413


2.97



950,975


13,286


2.82


Securities - tax exempt

6,756


68


4.01



7,148


134


3.77


Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS

4,343,973


40,042


3.70



4,368,252


80,124


3.70


Total earning assets

13,961,243


195,536


5.62



13,907,125


385,874


5.60
















Nonearning assets:














Cash and due from banks

217,300







221,400






Interest receivable and other assets

1,028,343







988,094






Allowance for credit losses

(105,148)







(104,780)






Total nonearning assets

1,140,495







1,104,714






Total assets

$ 15,101,738







15,011,839




















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY








Interest bearing liabilities:














Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits

$ 5,499,834


$ 34,602


2.52

%


$ 5,546,776


$ 69,920


2.54

%

Savings deposits

1,408,443


9,467


2.70



1,379,604


18,405


2.69


Time deposits

1,815,864


16,445


3.63



1,817,743


33,417


3.71


Short-term borrowings

13,798


102


2.97



14,444


244


3.40


Long-term borrowings

-


-


-



3,055


42


2.77


Subordinated debt

86,233


1,031


4.80



86,226


2,061


4.82


Other liabilities

16,747


199


4.76



16,736


332


4.00


Total interest bearing liabilities

8,840,919


61,846


2.81



8,864,584


124,421


2.83
















Interest free funds:














Noninterest bearing deposits

4,123,897







4,059,407






Interest payable and other liabilities

204,942







182,001






Equity

1,931,980







1,905,847






Total interest free funds

6,260,819







6,147,255






Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 15,101,738







15,011,839






Net interest income



$ 133,690







$ 261,453




Net interest spread





2.81

%






2.77

%

Effect of interest free funds





1.03

%






1.02

%

Net interest margin





3.84

%






3.79

%

SOURCE BancFirst Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
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