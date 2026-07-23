Bancfirst Corporation Reports Second Quarter Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ GS: BANF) reported net income of $66.7 million, or $1.96 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2026 compared to net income of $62.3 million, or $1.85 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025.

The Company's net interest income for the three-months ending June 30, 2026 increased to $133.5 million from $121.3 million for the same period in 2025. Higher loan volume and general growth in earning assets were the primary drivers of the change in net interest income. Net interest margin was 3.84% for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 3.75% for the second quarter of 2025. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.9 million and $1.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $53.9 million compared to $48.0 million in the same quarter last year. Trust revenue, service charges on deposits, securities transactions, and treasury income each increased when compared to second quarter of 2025. The Company also recorded gains of $2.9 million related to bank owned life insurance claims during the quarter. The increase in noninterest income was partially offset by a decrease in insurance commissions.

Noninterest expense grew to $97.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to $88.2 million in the same quarter in 2025. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily attributable to the growth in salaries and employee benefits of $5.2 million. The total salaries and employee benefits expenses recorded of $60.3 million is after a favorable adjustment to the funded employee benefit trust of $800,000. Also driving the increase in noninterest expense was net expense from other real estate owned, which increased $1.6 million period to period.

At June 30, 2026, the Company's total assets were $15.1 billion, an increase of $243.4 million from December 31, 2025. Loans grew $110.6 million from December 31, 2025, totaling $8.7 billion at June 30, 2026. Deposits totaled $12.8 billion, an increase of $155.9 million from year-end 2025. Sweep accounts totaled $5.0 billion at June 30, 2026, up $100.8 million from December 31, 2025. The Company's stockholders' equity stood at $2.0 billion, an increase of $103.0 million from the end of 2025.

Nonaccrual loans represented 0.94% of total loans at June 30, 2026, up from 0.72% at year-end 2025. Nonaccrual loans totaled $81.4 million at the end of the second quarter 2026. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.25% at June 30, 2026 and 1.22% at December 31, 2025. Net charge-offs totaled $2.4 million for the quarter compared to $4.7 million for the second quarter last year.

BancFirst Corporation CEO David Harlow commented, "The Company enjoyed a record quarter fueled by an expanding margin and earning asset growth. Noninterest income growth was solid across most major categories and expenses were managed in line with plan. We announced the acquisition of SpiritBank during the quarter, adding the Tulsa MSA communities of Bristow and Sapulpa while expanding our presence in the Tulsa market. Pending regulatory approval, a fourth quarter close and conversion is anticipated. Our economic outlook continues to be guarded, although charge-offs remain at historically low levels. With a $4.9 million provision during the quarter, our allowance for credit losses remains at a healthy level."

BancFirst Corporation (the Company) is an Oklahoma based financial services holding company. The Company operates three subsidiary banks, BancFirst, an Oklahoma state-chartered bank with 109 banking locations serving 62 communities across Oklahoma, Pegasus Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three banking locations in the Dallas Metroplex area, and Worthington Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank with three locations in the Fort Worth Metroplex area, one location in Arlington Texas and one location in Denton Texas. More information can be found at www.bancfirst.bank.

The Company may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with respect to earnings, credit quality, corporate objectives, interest rates and other financial and business matters. Forward-looking statements include estimates and give management's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The Company cautions readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, the performance of financial markets and interest rates; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; competition; as well as other factors, all of which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking statements.

BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)

























2026

2026

2025

2025

2025



2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr Condensed Income Statements:



















Net interest income

$ 133,536

$ 127,605

$ 127,667

$ 125,615

$ 121,256 Provision for credit losses on loans

4,831

2,578

(1,975)

4,222

1,239 Provision for/(benefit from) off-balance sheet credit exposures

48

(435)

234

216

148 Noninterest income:



















Trust revenue

6,078

6,057

5,933

5,850

5,795 Service charges on deposits

19,090

18,042

18,393

18,131

17,741 Securities transactions

725

904

964

492

(740) Sales of loans

913

780

781

916

830 Insurance commissions

7,481

9,440

7,643

8,954

7,920 Cash management

10,922

10,566

10,120

10,338

10,573 Other

8,740

5,602

9,499

5,185

5,929 Total noninterest income

53,949

51,391

53,333

49,866

48,048





















Noninterest expense:



















Salaries and employee benefits

60,306

58,855

58,570

57,681

55,147 Occupancy expense, net

6,320

6,286

6,946

6,434

6,037 Depreciation

4,988

4,816

4,872

4,725

4,691 Amortization of intangible assets

974

975

836

862

862 Data processing services

2,990

3,448

3,041

2,901

2,985 Net expense from other real estate owned

4,567

3,605

12,044

2,778

2,941 Marketing and business promotion

2,077

2,641

3,121

2,126

2,325 Deposit insurance

1,642

1,847

1,692

1,736

1,675 Other

13,667

14,316

16,268

12,829

11,536 Total noninterest expense

97,531

96,789

107,390

92,072

88,199 Income before income taxes

85,075

80,064

75,351

78,971

79,718 Income tax expense

18,388

17,069

15,854

16,317

17,371 Net income

$ 66,687

$ 62,995

$ 59,497

$ 62,654

$ 62,347 Per Common Share Data:



















Net income-basic

$ 1.98

$ 1.88

$ 1.78

$ 1.88

$ 1.87 Net income-diluted

1.96

1.85

1.75

1.85

1.85 Cash dividends declared

0.49

0.49

0.49

0.49

0.46 Common shares outstanding

33,598,745

33,575,976

33,539,032

33,329,247

33,272,131 Average common shares outstanding -



















Basic

33,586,922

33,557,536

33,423,922

33,310,290

33,255,015 Diluted

34,057,507

34,027,895

33,906,434

33,864,129

33,795,243 Performance Ratios:



















Return on average assets

1.77 %

1.71 %

1.60 %

1.76 %

1.79 % Return on average stockholders' equity

13.84

13.59

13.02

14.18

14.74 Net interest margin

3.84

3.74

3.71

3.79

3.75 Efficiency ratio

52.02

54.07

59.33

52.47

52.10

BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)

























2026

2026

2025

2025

2025



2nd Qtr

1st Qtr

4th Qtr

3rd Qtr

2nd Qtr Balance Sheet Data:









































Total assets

$ 15,082,243

$ 15,116,541

$ 14,838,893

$ 14,198,140

$ 14,045,780 Interest-bearing deposits with banks

4,164,678

4,430,751

4,177,406

3,849,736

3,737,763 Debt securities

1,113,240

886,519

924,948

1,015,941

1,104,604 Total loans

8,655,260

8,596,068

8,544,634

8,287,167

8,124,497 Allowance for credit losses

(107,810)

(105,330)

(104,299)

(99,511)

(96,988) Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

4,162,306

4,105,840

3,897,613

3,816,389

3,967,626 Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits

5,442,757

5,605,932

5,610,882

5,393,791

5,301,439 Savings deposits

1,428,690

1,391,142

1,318,062

1,251,394

1,205,602 Time deposits

1,792,537

1,798,187

1,843,836

1,656,813

1,581,525 Total deposits

12,826,290

12,901,101

12,670,393

12,118,387

12,056,192 Stockholders' equity

1,957,097

1,901,912

1,854,125

1,782,801

1,728,038 Book value per common share

58.25

56.65

55.28

53.49

51.94 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)

52.21

50.58

49.20

47.71

46.12 Balance Sheet Ratios:



















Average loans to deposits

67.02 %

67.02 %

66.43 %

67.32 %

67.11 % Average earning assets to total assets

92.45

92.84

93.00

93.00

92.97 Average stockholders' equity to average assets

12.79

12.60

12.33

12.38

12.14 Asset Quality Data:



















Past due loans

$ 7,077

$ 8,364

$ 8,115

$ 7,959

$ 7,515 Nonaccrual loans (3)

81,420

62,178

61,130

57,266

49,878 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

61,703

53,649

49,134

53,233

53,022 Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.94 %

0.72 %

0.72 %

0.69 %

0.61 % Allowance to total loans

1.25

1.23

1.22

1.20

1.19 Allowance to nonaccrual loans

132.41

169.40

170.62

173.77

194.45 Net charge-offs to average loans

0.03

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.05





















Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(2):

































Stockholders' equity

$ 1,957,097

$ 1,901,912

$ 1,854,125

$ 1,782,801

$ 1,728,038 Less goodwill

183,388

183,388

182,739

182,263

182,263 Less intangible assets, net

19,408

20,382

21,357

10,548

11,410 Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$ 1,754,301

$ 1,698,142

$ 1,650,029

$ 1,589,990

$ 1,534,365 Common shares outstanding

33,598,745

33,575,976

33,539,032

33,329,247

33,272,131 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 52.21

$ 50.58

$ 49.20

$ 47.71

$ 46.12





















(1) Refer to the "Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (non-GAAP)" Table. (2) Tangible book value per common share is stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets, net, divided by common shares outstanding. This amount is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate the financial condition and capital strength of the Company. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. (3) Government Agencies guarantee approximately $7.9 million of nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2026.

BancFirst Corporation Summary Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data - Unaudited)













Six months ended June 30,



2026

2025 Condensed Income Statements:







Net interest income

$ 261,141

$ 237,205 Provision for credit losses on loans

7,409

2,700 (Benefit from)/provision for off-balance sheet credit exposures

(387)

273 Noninterest income:







Trust revenue

12,135

11,334 Service charges on deposits

37,132

34,545 Securities transactions

1,629

(1,073) Sales of loans

1,693

1,466 Insurance commissions

16,921

18,330 Cash management

21,488

20,624 Other

14,342

11,716 Total noninterest income

105,340

96,942









Noninterest expense:







Salaries and employee benefits

119,161

109,740 Occupancy expense, net

12,606

11,790 Depreciation

9,804

9,499 Amortization of intangible assets

1,949

1,748 Data processing services

6,438

5,877 Net expense from other real estate owned

8,172

5,599 Marketing and business promotion

4,718

4,786 Deposit insurance

3,489

3,400 Other

27,983

27,939 Total noninterest expense

194,320

180,378 Income before income taxes

165,139

150,796 Income tax expense

35,457

32,337 Net income

$ 129,682

$ 118,459 Per Common Share Data:







Net income-basic

$ 3.86

$ 3.56 Net income-diluted

3.81

3.51 Cash dividends declared

0.98

0.92 Common shares outstanding

33,598,745

33,272,131 Average common shares outstanding -







Basic

33,572,310

33,243,963 Diluted

34,040,322

33,782,069 Performance Ratios:







Return on average assets

1.74 %

1.73 % Return on average stockholders' equity

13.72

14.31 Net interest margin

3.79

3.72 Efficiency ratio

53.02

53.98



BancFirst Corporation



Consolidated Average Balance Sheets



And Interest Margin Analysis



Taxable Equivalent Basis



(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30, 2026



June 30, 2026







Interest

Average







Interest

Average



Average

Income/

Yield/



Average

Income/

Yield/



Balance

Expense

Rate



Balance

Expense

Rate

ASSETS













Earning assets:

























Loans $ 8,610,837

$ 148,013

6.89 %

$ 8,580,750

$ 292,330

6.87 % Securities - taxable 999,677

7,413

2.97



950,975

13,286

2.82

Securities - tax exempt 6,756

68

4.01



7,148

134

3.77

Interest bearing deposits with banks and FFS 4,343,973

40,042

3.70



4,368,252

80,124

3.70

Total earning assets 13,961,243

195,536

5.62



13,907,125

385,874

5.60





























Nonearning assets:

























Cash and due from banks 217,300











221,400









Interest receivable and other assets 1,028,343











988,094









Allowance for credit losses (105,148)











(104,780)









Total nonearning assets 1,140,495











1,104,714









Total assets $ 15,101,738











15,011,839





































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Interest bearing liabilities:

























Money market and interest-bearing checking deposits $ 5,499,834

$ 34,602

2.52 %

$ 5,546,776

$ 69,920

2.54 % Savings deposits 1,408,443

9,467

2.70



1,379,604

18,405

2.69

Time deposits 1,815,864

16,445

3.63



1,817,743

33,417

3.71

Short-term borrowings 13,798

102

2.97



14,444

244

3.40

Long-term borrowings -

-

-



3,055

42

2.77

Subordinated debt 86,233

1,031

4.80



86,226

2,061

4.82

Other liabilities 16,747

199

4.76



16,736

332

4.00

Total interest bearing liabilities 8,840,919

61,846

2.81



8,864,584

124,421

2.83





























Interest free funds:

























Noninterest bearing deposits 4,123,897











4,059,407









Interest payable and other liabilities 204,942











182,001









Equity 1,931,980











1,905,847









Total interest free funds 6,260,819











6,147,255









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,101,738











15,011,839









Net interest income



$ 133,690











$ 261,453





Net interest spread







2.81 %









2.77 % Effect of interest free funds







1.03 %









1.02 % Net interest margin







3.84 %









3.79 %

SOURCE BancFirst Corporation