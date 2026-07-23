Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.: Stanley Black & Decker Announces 3rd Quarter 2026 Dividend

Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend Increase to $0.84 Per Share

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK), a global leader in tools and outdoor solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a $0.01 increase of its quarterly cash dividend to $0.84 per common share. The dividend is payable on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Founded in 1843 and headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The Company's approximately 43,500 employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The Company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com or follow Stanley Black & Decker on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

Stanley Black & Decker Investor Contacts





Michael Wherley Christina Francis Vice President, Investor Relations Senior Director, Investor Relations [email protected] [email protected] (860) 827-3833 (860) 438-3470

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.