

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer price inflation moderated somewhat in June after accelerating to the highest level in more than three years in May, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



The producer price index climbed 6.7 percent year-on-year in June, slower than the 7.4 percent rise in May, which was the fastest growth since February 2023, when prices rose 9.2 percent.



The rise in the producer prices was particularly caused by higher prices of refined petroleum products, basic metals, and electricity, the agency said.



On the other hand, the increase in prices was curbed, especially by the decrease in prices of paper and paper products and other chemical products.



The annual price growth in manufactured products eased to 5.8 percent in June from 6.4 percent in May, while that in mining and quarrying accelerated to 14.9 percent from 11.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.7 percent, reversing a 1.3 percent increase in May.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News