

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's unemployment rate increased in the April to June period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The unemployment rate stood at 4.5 percent in April-June, up from 4.3 percent in the March to May period. In the corresponding period last year, the jobless rate was also 4.5 percent.



The number of unemployed people increased to 218,200 in the April-June period from 208,000 in the previous three months.



Meanwhile, the employment rate remained stable at 65.2 percent.



During June, the unemployment rate was 4.4 percent versus 4.3 percent in May.



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