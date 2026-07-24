

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech economy's confidence remained slightly more positive in July, while consumers showed a less optimistic attitude, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The economic sentiment index rose to 101.1 in July from 101.0 in June. A score above 100 indicates an optimistic outlook, while any reading below 100 shows pessimism.



The business confidence index increased to 100.2 from 99.8. Among sectors, industrial confidence improved to 97.8 from 97.5, and the morale for the construction strengthened from 111.4 to 113.2.



The confidence in the selected services sector increased slightly to 102.4 from 102.2, and the trade confidence climbed to 93.3 from 91.9.



Confidence among consumers declined in July, with the consumer confidence index falling to 105.6 from 106.5 in June.



The share of households expecting deterioration in the general economic situation in the country over the next twelve months increased, and their outlook regarding their own financial situation over the next year also weakened.



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