

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer price inflation moderated in June after hitting the highest since late 2022 in May, the statistical office INE said Friday.



Producer prices increased 7.0 percent yearly in June, slower than the 10.5 percent increase seen in May.



The easing trend in June was driven by price development in energy, which grew at a slower pace of 14.3 percent versus a 28.5 percent jump in May. Meanwhile, the annual price growth in intermediate goods accelerated to 6.6 percent from 6.0 percent.



Prices of capital and consumer goods grew 2.5 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, producer prices remained flat in June after rising 1.0 percent in the prior month.



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