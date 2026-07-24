Waterloo, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2026) - QuantumCore Ltd. (CSE: QNCR) (OTCQB: QNCRF) (FSE: K1Y) ("QuantumCore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed articles of continuance to continue the Company out of the Province of Alberta and into the Province of Ontario under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Continuance"). The Continuance was approved by the shareholders of the Company at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on July 20, 2026, and the effective date of the Continuance is July 22, 2026. A copy of the Certificate of Continuance issued by the Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About QuantumCore Ltd.

QuantumCore Ltd. is developing critical infrastructure technologies for the quantum computing industry. The Company is focused on superconducting amplification, cryogenic signal processing, and advanced quantum hardware solutions designed to improve the performance, scalability, and economics of next-generation quantum computing systems. Through its amplifier and photon detector platforms, QuantumCore is building enabling technologies for the next generation of quantum computers and quantum networks.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, but not limited to, statements about the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions. Often, but not always, these forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "planned", "reflecting", "will", "containing", "remaining", "to be", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including those factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Listing Statement of the Company dated March 31, 2026, which is available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except where required by law. There can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

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Source: QuantumCore Ltd.