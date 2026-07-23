Waterloo, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - QuantumCore Ltd. (CSE: QNCR) (OTCQB: QNCRF) (FSE: K1Y) ("QuantumCore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Prof. Raafat Mansour of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Waterloo to establish a strategic research and commercialization collaboration focused on the development of advanced cryogenic multiplexing microchips for quantum computing applications.

The collaboration represents another important milestone in QuantumCore's strategy of building a comprehensive portfolio of enabling infrastructure technologies designed to support the commercialization of next-generation quantum computing. The parties intend to jointly develop advanced cryogenic multiplexing technologies capable of addressing one of the most significant engineering challenges facing the quantum computing industry, as processors continue to increase in scale and complexity.

Cryogenic multiplexing technologies have the potential to significantly reduce wiring complexity, maximize the efficient use of the limited space and cooling power available within cryogenic environments. By integrating advanced switching technologies into highly scalable microchips, QuantumCore believes future quantum computing platforms can achieve substantially higher levels of integration while improving manufacturability, reliability and overall system performance.

"Scaling quantum computers will require multiple solutions to solve heat management and manufacturing complexity," said Eugene Profis, Chief Executive Officer of QuantumCore. "As quantum processors continue to grow, the industry must also overcome the physical limitations associated with packaging, interconnect density, and the available space and cooling power inside cryogenic systems. We believe multiplexing technologies will become foundational infrastructure for future quantum computing platforms, enabling more scalable, manufacturable and commercially practical system architectures."

Professor Raafat Mansour is one of Canada's leading experts in microwave engineering, radio frequency ("RF") integrated circuits, and advanced switching technologies. Much of his previous work has focused on cryogenic technologies. He is a Professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Waterloo and the former holder of a Tier 1 Canada Research Chair in Micro-Nano Integrated RF Systems. He also served two consecutive terms as the NSERC Industrial Research Chair in RF technologies.

Professor Mansour has an exceptional track record of commercializing university research. Technologies developed in his research laboratory have led to the co-founding of successful Canadian technology companies, including AdHawk Microsystems and Integrated Circuit Scanning Probe Instruments (ICSPI Corp.). His experience translating world-class research into commercially successful businesses aligns closely with QuantumCore's strategy of accelerating the commercialization of breakthrough quantum technologies.

Throughout his distinguished career, Prof. Mansour has been awarded 37 Canadian and U.S. patents, while authoring more than 380 peer-reviewed technical publications. His extensive expertise in advanced RF systems, integrated circuit design, semiconductor technologies and technology commercialization will support QuantumCore's development of scalable cryogenic multiplexing technologies for future quantum computing platforms.

The collaboration will leverage Professor Mansour's internationally recognized expertise together with QuantumCore's commercialization strategy focused on supplying critical infrastructure technologies to the global quantum computing industry.

Research activities are expected to include cryogenic switching technologies, multiplexed qubit control and readout architectures, integrated microwave circuit design, prototype fabrication, semiconductor manufacturing optimization and intellectual property development. The parties also intend to pursue collaborative research through Canadian federal and provincial innovation programs to accelerate commercialization.

To launch the collaboration, QuantumCore intends to fund the collaboration to establish the research program, recruit and expand the development team, and accelerate the design, fabrication and commercialization of next-generation cryogenic multiplexing technologies. The Company expects its investment to leverage additional non-dilutive research funding while strengthening Canada's quantum technology ecosystem through the integration of academic excellence with industrial commercialization.

QuantumCore's strategy is to become the commercial partner for next-generation quantum technologies by working alongside leading researchers, universities and innovators to accelerate the transition of breakthrough discoveries from the laboratory into commercially manufacturable products. Through strategic collaborations, intellectual property development and advanced semiconductor manufacturing, the Company is building a portfolio of enabling technologies that address critical infrastructure requirements across the rapidly evolving quantum computing ecosystem.

Unlike companies focused on a single subsystem, QuantumCore is assembling complementary technologies designed to solve multiple scaling challenges simultaneously, including quantum signal amplification, cryogenic switching, multiplexing, control electronics and advanced photonic devices. The Company believes this systems-level approach positions QuantumCore to participate broadly in the commercialization of future quantum computing platforms regardless of the underlying qubit architecture.

The technologies developed under the collaboration are expected to complement QuantumCore's expanding portfolio of quantum computing infrastructure solutions, including superconducting quantum amplifiers, cryogenic control hardware, multiplexing technologies, single-photon detector technologies and other enabling hardware. Together, these technologies are intended to address multiple system-level bottlenecks facing next-generation quantum computing platforms while strengthening QuantumCore's position as a supplier of critical infrastructure across multiple quantum computing modalities.

"This collaboration reflects our long-term strategy of becoming the commercial partner for next-generation quantum technologies," added Mr. Profis. "By partnering with world-class researchers and integrating innovative technologies into commercially scalable products, QuantumCore is working to develop infrastructure that may support the future advancement of quantum computing. We believe the companies that enable commercialization across the industry will create significant long-term value as quantum computing transitions from research laboratories to widespread commercial deployment."

The collaboration also supports the objectives of Canada's National Quantum Strategy by advancing scalable quantum control architectures and strengthening Canada's domestic quantum technology supply chain through the development of commercially valuable intellectual property and advanced semiconductor manufacturing capabilities.

About QuantumCore Ltd.

QuantumCore Ltd. is developing critical infrastructure technologies for the quantum computing industry. The Company is focused on superconducting amplification, cryogenic signal processing, and advanced quantum hardware solutions designed to improve the performance, scalability, and economics of next- generation quantum computing systems. Through its amplifier and photon detector platforms, QuantumCore is building enabling technologies for the next generation of quantum computers and quantum networks.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, but not limited to, statements about the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions, and the anticipated benefits of the collaboration with Professor Mansour. Often, but not always, these forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "planned", "reflecting", "will", "containing", "remaining", "to be", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including those factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Listing Statement of the Company dated March 31, 2026, which is available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward- looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except where required by law. There can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

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Source: QuantumCore Ltd.