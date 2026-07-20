Waterloo, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2026) - QuantumCore Ltd. (CSE: QNCR) (FSE: K1Y) ("QuantumCore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on July 20, 2026 (the "Meeting"). All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's management information circular dated June 15, 2026 (the "Circular") were approved.

Fixing the Number of Directors.

Shareholders approved an ordinary resolution fixing the number of directors of the Company at five (5). The resolution received 99.992% of the votes cast in favour.

Election of Directors.

Shareholders elected each of management's nominees as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The following table sets out the votes in respect of the election of directors:

Nominee % For % Withheld Eugene Profis 99.992% 0.008% Christopher Wilson 99.992% 0.008% Matthew McGowan 99.992% 0.008% Rory McGillis 99.992% 0.008% David Marantz 99.992% 0.008%

Appointment of Auditors.

99.992% of shares voted were voted in favor of appointing MNP LLP as auditor and authorizing the board of directors of the Company to fix the auditors remuneration for the following year.

Approval of Omnibus Incentive Plan.

Shareholders approved the Company's rolling omnibus incentive plan (the "Omnibus Incentive Plan"). The resolution received 99.891% of the votes cast in favour.

As described in the Circular, the Omnibus Incentive Plan permits the issuance of awards representing up to 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares (on a non-diluted basis), with insider participation limits in accordance with the terms of the Omnibus Incentive Plan and applicable Canadian Securities Exchange requirements. A copy of the Omnibus Incentive Plan is attached as Schedule "A" to the Circular and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Approval of the Company's Continuance under the OBCA.

Shareholders approved, by special resolution, the continuance of the Company from the Province of Alberta under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) into the Province of Ontario under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Continuance"). The resolution received 99.891% of the votes cast in favour.

Additional information regarding the Continuance, including the proposed Articles of Continuance and related corporate governance changes, is contained in the Circular under Item 5 - Continuance under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and in Schedules "B" and "C" thereto.

About QuantumCore Ltd.

QuantumCore is a technology company developing enabling hardware solutions for the computing industry. The Company is focused on advancing high-performance hardware technologies designed to address critical efficiency, performance and scalability challenges in next-generation computing systems. Through the development and commercialization of innovative technologies, QuantumCore aims to support the continued evolution of advanced computing architectures and infrastructure.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: QuantumCore Ltd.