Waterloo, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - QuantumCore Ltd. (CSE: QNCR) ("QuantumCore" or the "Company") today announced the planned commercialization roadmap for Avalanche PhotoniQ ("Avalanche PhotoniQ"), which as previously announced on May 19, 2026, the Company has entered into an agreement to acquire, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Upon completion of the acquisition, Avalanche PhotoniQ will operate as a division of QuantumCore, focused on the development and manufacturing of its proprietary metasurface detector ("SPD") technology.

The roadmap begins with the fabrication of 100 high-performance detectors at the Quantum and Nanotechnology Fabrication and Characterization Facility (QNFCF) and the National Research Council Canada. These initial units are expected to support customer evaluation programs and would represent the first commercial production of Avalanche PhotoniQ's technology.

The Company expects commercialization activities to commence in the coming months as customer qualification programs begin.

Based on an anticipated selling price of approximately US$20,000 per detector, the initial production of 100 detectors has the potential to generate revenue over the next twelve months while establishing the foundation for larger-scale commercial deployments.

"Our roadmap represents an important milestone as Avalanche PhotoniQ transitions from research and development to commercialization," said Eugene Profis, Chief Executive Officer of QuantumCore. "The initial production of 100 units is intended to validate the manufacturing process, support customer qualification activities, and position the Company for future production at significantly greater scale."

In parallel with initial production, and subject to the completion of the proposed acquisition, QuantumCore plans to transition to wafer fabrication runs and foundry process optimization at the Canadian Photonics Fabrication Centre in Ottawa. These activities are designed to refine manufacturing processes, improve production yields, and establish a scalable manufacturing platform capable of supporting growing demand from the global advanced computing industry.

Potential customers for the Company's single-photon detector platform include developers of photonic quantum computers, neutral atom quantum computing systems, quantum networking and quantum communication companies, government research laboratories, national laboratories, universities, and advanced sensing organizations. While many quantum computers operate at cryogenic temperatures, room-temperature single-photon detectors play a critical role in photonic quantum computing architectures and quantum communication systems by detecting and measuring individual photons with exceptional speed and precision. They are also used extensively in quantum networking, quantum key distribution, lidar, fluorescence microscopy, semiconductor testing, and scientific instrumentation. As quantum computing roadmaps advance toward larger and more capable systems, demand for high-performance, scalable single-photon detectors is expected to grow significantly, positioning QuantumCore to address an expanding global market.

As computing roadmaps advance toward larger and more capable systems, the Company intends to continue investing in the evolution of the detector platform. Future development efforts would focus on improving performance, scalability, manufacturability, and integration to meet the increasing requirements of photonic computing, neutral atom systems, networking, communications, and advanced sensing applications.

QuantumCore believes high-performance detectors will become an increasingly important component of future infrastructure as the industry moves toward fault-tolerant systems and large-scale networks.

The Avalanche PhotoniQ roadmap is expected to complement QuantumCore's broader strategy of supplying critical infrastructure technologies for the industry, alongside its superconducting KI-TWPA amplifiers, positioning the Company to participate across multiple high-growth segments of the rapidly expanding computing ecosystem.

About Avalanche PhotoniQ

Avalanche PhotoniQ, which QuantumCore has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire (subject to customary closing conditions), develops advanced metasurface-based detector technologies for computing, communications, networking and sensing. Avalanche PhotoniQ's technology is designed to deliver high detection efficiency, precise timing performance and scalable semiconductor manufacturing.

About QuantumCore Ltd.

QuantumCore is developing enabling hardware technologies for the computing industry. The Company's current portfolio includes superconducting amplifiers, and upon completion of the proposed acquisition of Avalanche PhotoniQ, would be expanded to include advanced photonic components designed to address critical performance and scalability challenges as systems evolve toward commercial deployment.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and financial outlook information, including statements regarding the proposed acquisition of Avalanche PhotoniQ, product development, commercialization timelines, anticipated pricing, potential revenues, manufacturing activities, foundry optimization, customer qualification programs, and future market opportunities. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, including that the proposed acquisition will be completed on the anticipated terms and timeline, that all applicable closing conditions and regulatory approvals will be satisfied or obtained, that fabrication and foundry facilities will be available on acceptable terms, that customers will qualify and adopt the technology, that anticipated pricing will be achieved, and that additional financing will be available as needed. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to the completion of the proposed acquisition and the satisfaction of applicable closing conditions, the Company's early stage of commercialization, dependence on third-party fabrication facilities, uncertainty of customer adoption, and the availability of additional financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the acquisition will be completed or that commercialization, customer adoption, anticipated pricing, manufacturing milestones, or revenue generation will occur as described. The financial outlook contained in this news release, including the anticipated per-unit selling price and potential revenue, has been prepared by management to provide information about the Company's commercialization plans and may not be appropriate for other purposes; it is based on the assumptions described above and is necessarily limited to the periods for which reasonable estimates can be made. The forward-looking statements and financial outlook in this news release speak only as of the date hereof, and QuantumCore undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: QuantumCore Ltd.