Waterloo, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2026) - QuantumCore Ltd. (CSE: QNCR) (OTCQB:QNCRF) (FSE: K1Y) ("QuantumCore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB"), operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., and commenced trading under the symbol "QNCRF" on July 20, 2026.

The Company's approval to trade on the OTCQB represents an important step in its capital markets strategy. The Company believes that the OTCQB listing will increase the Company's visibility among U.S. investors, improve trading accessibility through U.S. brokerage platforms, enhance liquidity, and broaden exposure to institutional and retail investors seeking opportunities in the growing quantum computing sector.

"Our approval to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market marks another significant milestone for QuantumCore and reflects the progress our team has made in advancing our quantum computing infrastructure technologies," said Eugene Profis, Chief Executive Officer of QuantumCore Ltd. "We are committed to building a leading provider of enabling hardware for the quantum computing industry, and this listing further expands our reach to one of the world's largest investment communities. With listings now in Canada, the United States and Germany, we are providing investors with greater access to participate in our growth story as demand for quantum computing solutions continues to strengthen."

In addition to commencing trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "QNCRF", QuantumCore will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "QNCR" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "K1Y".

For more information about the OTCQB and its requirements, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

About QuantumCore Ltd.

QuantumCore Ltd. is developing critical infrastructure technologies for the quantum computing industry. The Company is focused on superconducting amplification, cryogenic signal processing, and advanced quantum hardware solutions designed to improve the performance, scalability, and economics of next- generation quantum computing systems. Through its amplifier and photon detector platforms, QuantumCore is building enabling technologies for the next generation of quantum computers and quantum networks.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, but not limited to, statements about the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions, and the anticipated benefits of the OTCQB listing. Often, but not always, these forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "planned", "reflecting", "will", "containing", "remaining", "to be", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including those factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Listing Statement of the Company dated March 31, 2026, which is available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward- looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except where required by law. There can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305807

Source: QuantumCore Ltd.