Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc.: Spirit Blockchain Capital Appoints Suha Askary as Chief Executive Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 24, 2026 / Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. (CSE:SPIR)(OTCQB:SBLCF) ("Spirit" or the "Company"), a blockchain infrastructure company focused on digital assets, decentralized finance and emerging technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Suha Askary as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

With the appointment of Ms. Askary, Raymond O'Neill has transitioned from Interim Chief Executive Officer and will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board and Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. Askary brings more than 30 years of executive leadership experience spanning global investment management, financial engineering, institutional capital markets and emerging technologies. Throughout her distinguished career, she has advised public and private companies, family offices and institutional investors while leading strategic investment initiatives across North America, Europe and the Middle East.

She has been involved in some of the largest corporate and investment transactions in the Middle East, bringing extensive experience in cross-border finance, institutional capital formation and complex strategic advisory mandates. Her expertise spans blockchain, digital assets, artificial intelligence and technology commercialization, with a focus on bridging traditional financial markets and next-generation digital infrastructure.

Ms. Askary previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Al Bashayer Investment Company and Yield Investments Ltd., where she led strategic investment initiatives and technology-focused growth strategies. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering from California State University, Long Beach, a Master of Business Administration from the University of California, Irvine, and postgraduate credentials in Blockchain Innovation from the University of California, Berkeley.

Raymond O'Neill, Chairman of the Board and Interim Chief Financial Officer of Spirit, commented:

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Suha as Chief Executive Officer of Spirit Blockchain Capital. Suha is an accomplished executive with an exceptional track record in global capital markets, strategic investment and emerging technologies. Her experience leading complex international transactions, building strategic partnerships and commercializing innovative technologies aligns directly with Spirit's long-term vision. We believe her leadership will be instrumental as we continue to execute our strategy and create long-term value for our shareholders."

Suha Askary, Chief Executive Officer of Spirit, commented:

"I am incredibly thrilled to join Spirit Blockchain at such a pivotal moment, as we position ourselves to lead the next major wave of AI, digital finance and Web3 infrastructure," said Suha Askary, incoming Chief Executive Officer. "Advanced, disruptive technology will be the definitive engine of our growth moving forward. My immediate focus will be on aggressively scaling our innovation-driven ventures, deploying frontier AI and blockchain capabilities, and forging powerful strategic global alliances. I am fully committed to taking the company to new heights, embedding cutting-edge tech at the core of our strategy, and turning Spirit on a clear path of massive global success that delivers significant value to our shareholders."

Under Ms. Askary's leadership, the Company intends to continue strengthening its position as a blockchain infrastructure company by advancing strategic partnerships, pursuing disciplined capital allocation, expanding its technology initiatives and identifying new opportunities across digital assets, decentralized finance and artificial intelligence.

About Spirit Blockchain Capital

Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. is a Canadian-based publicly listed company focused on providing shareholders with exposure to the blockchain and digital asset economy. The Company is engaged in the business of developing, acquiring, operating and managing technology solutions, artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain infrastructure and assets, and invests in emerging blockchain ventures and opportunities.

For further information, please contact:

Suha Askary

Chief Executive Officer

Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc.

Email: info@spiritblockchain.com

Phone: +1 604 757-0331

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking information are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's long-form prospectus dated August 8, 2022, that is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents managements' best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE: Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/spirit-blockchain-capital-appoints-suha-askary-as-chief-executive-off-1195308