

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration has announced it is moving forward with Mobile Clearance, a new digital tool that will allow general and business aviation pilots to request departure clearances through approved flight applications instead of over the radio.



This new tool is part of the FAA's effort to modernize communications between pilots and air traffic controllers to improve safety and efficiency.



'Mobile Clearance is a smart, simple improvement that builds on technology pilots already use every day,' said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. 'By moving routine clearances to a digital format, we can improve communication accuracy for pilots, reduce misunderstandings, and help controllers stay focused on aircraft movement and runway safety.'



Mobile Clearance allows pilots to use the ForeFlight and Garmin applications to request Instrument Flight Rules departure clearances with a few taps on a phone or tablet. This new capability is designed to reduce readback errors and give air traffic controllers more time to focus on safety.



Beginning in August, Mobile Clearance will also allow pilots to cancel IFR through their flight applications, helping them transition to Visual Flight Rules while allowing controllers to focus on aircraft separation.



The FAA said it began operational evaluation of Mobile Clearance in Houston in May. This summer, the evaluation expanded to Appleton International Airport in Wisconsin and New Century AirCenter in Kansas. More locations, including Kansas City, Nashville, and Austin, are planned for this fall ahead of nationwide deployment beginning in 2027.



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