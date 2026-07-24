BiomX Subsidiary Zorronet Expands European Presence Through Two Strategic Collaborations in Europe

NETANYA, Israel, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) ("BiomX" or the "Company") today announced that its subsidiary, Zorronet Ltd. ("Zorronet"), has entered into a strategic collaboration with Samura s.r.o., a leading Czech company specializing in the distribution, implementation, and commercialization of innovative technologies across Central and Eastern Europe. The collaboration will support projects across multiple sectors, including agriculture, infrastructure, environmental monitoring, property protection, and other applications where Zorronet's technology can deliver measurable value.

The collaboration demonstrates how Zorronet's AI-powered software can be applied beyond traditional defense and security applications to address complex real-world monitoring challenges. By combining specialized hardware with intelligent software, the solutions are designed to help organizations detect meaningful events earlier, automate decision-making and support faster, more effective responses across large, distributed areas.

The first collaboration will focus on developing AI-powered intelligent monitoring solutions for agricultural and urban pest management. Samura will contribute its expertise in smart pest control systems and market implementation, while Zorronet will provide the AI software that analyzes sensor and camera data, identifies pest activity and autonomously determines the most appropriate response. The joint solution is designed to foster improved pest management while reducing unnecessary chemical use, lowering operating costs, and minimize unintended harm to non-target animals. The system is also expected to provide users with improved visibility into pest activity, helping support more efficient and sustainable pest management practices.

The second collaboration focuses on protecting critical transportation infrastructure through AI-powered monitoring and early warning technologies. Zorronet will deliver the AI software responsible for analyzing incoming information, identifying potential hazards and supporting rapid response. The jointly developed solution is designed to detect animals and unauthorized people before they enter dangerous areas, and reduce wildlife collisions and trespassing incidents while improving the safety and resilience of critical transportation infrastructure.

The technology has already been applied in agricultural settings and has proven to be effective at both detecting wildlife as well as identifying unauthorized vehicles, trespassing and other security events across farms and Israel Railways' rail lines.

"These collaborations represent an important milestone in Zorronet's European growth strategy and demonstrate how our AI-powered software can create value across multiple industries," said Michael Oster, CEO of BiomX. "Whether protecting transportation infrastructure or helping farmers manage agricultural challenges more intelligently, the underlying need is the same: transforming large amounts of field data into timely, actionable decisions. We believe these collaborations further demonstrate the flexibility of Zorronet's technology while advancing BiomX's Detection-Analysis-Response strategy across new commercial markets."

"One of the strengths of our technology is that the underlying challenge is often the same, even when the application is very different," said Idan Wasserman, CEO of Zorronet. "Whether monitoring a military installation, protecting a railway corridor or managing agricultural pests, organizations must continuously analyze information from multiple sources, distinguish meaningful events from routine activity and respond quickly. We are excited to work with Samura s.r.o. to bring these capabilities to more industries and expand Zorronet's presence in Europe."

"We see significant opportunities to bring advanced AI technologies to customers facing increasingly complex monitoring challenges," said Yaron Keren, CEO of Samura s.r.o. "By combining our specialized hardware with Zorronet's intelligent software, this collaboration should enable us to deliver innovative solutions that improve efficiency, enhance safety and address practical challenges across agriculture and transportation. We look forward to working together to introduce these technologies throughout the Czech and Slovakian markets."

Under the agreement, Samura will lead the business development, sales, marketing, and commercial activities across the agreed territories. Technical implementation, installation, and operational support will be provided by Digital4Pest, Samura's specialized technology division focused on smart monitoring and digital solutions.

About BiomX Inc.

BiomX Inc. is a company focused on acquiring and further developing technologies that identify, track, and counter physical threats across defense, security, critical infrastructure, and first-response sectors. The Company's portfolio is built around the growing need for earlier and more accurate threat detection, particularly as UAVs and other autonomous systems play a larger role in defense and homeland security.

About Zorronet Ltd.

Zorronet Ltd., a BiomX company, develops command-and-control software that helps security and operations teams turn cameras, sensors, drones, and IoT devices into a unified real-time operating picture. The system, which is used in hundreds of sites, uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect, classify, and prioritize events, incidents, and potential threats, helping teams understand what is happening and coordinate faster responses. Designed for both defense and civilian security applications, Zorronet's systems are currently used in military sites, critical infrastructure, municipalities, smart cities, industrial facilities, large public venues, and more. By converting large volumes of sensor and system data into clear alerts and recommended actions, Zorronet has been enabling operators to manage and respond to complex activity and threats while reducing false alarms across everything from individual facilities to national borders.

About Samura s.r.o.

Samura is a Czech-based company specializing in the commercialization, distribution, and implementation of innovative technologies across Central and Eastern Europe. The company serves professional customers in sectors including agriculture, environmental monitoring, pest management, property protection, and smart infrastructure. Through its extensive regional network, technical expertise, and market knowledge, Samura helps international technology companies successfully introduce and expand their solutions in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and other Central and Eastern European markets.

About Digital4Pest

Digital4Pest, a member of the Samura Group, specializes in the deployment and operation of smart monitoring technologies for pest management, agriculture, environmental monitoring, and industrial applications. The company provides technical implementation, system integration, installation, data-driven monitoring, and ongoing operational support for advanced IoT solutions. Digital4Pest works closely with technology partners to deliver innovative, scalable projects throughout Central and Eastern Europe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "will," "may," "anticipates," "estimates," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions, and include statements regarding the Company's strategic direction; the non-binding letter of intent relating to the proposed acquisition of Tsoock; the due diligence review and negotiation and potential execution of definitive agreements related to the proposed acquisition; the expected benefits of the proposed transaction; the Company's ability to deploy, commercialize and scale technologies across defense, security, critical infrastructure and first-response markets; the Company's plan to regain compliance with the NYSE American continued listing standards; and the Company's ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on the NYSE American.

These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that the Company's solutions will not be acceptable in the Czech Republic or otherwise in Europe, and even if successful in Czech Republic, the risk that the Company's solutions will not be accepted in the larger European market; the profitability of these proposed transactions, the Company may not realize the expected benefits of the proposed transaction; the Company's ability to integrate acquired companies and technologies and execute its business and strategic initiatives; the Company's ability to raise additional capital; the Company's going concern qualification; the risk that the Company may not regain compliance with the NYSE American continued listing standards within the plan period or at all; the possibility that the Company's common stock may be suspended from trading or delisted from the NYSE American; and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on February 19, 2026, as supplemented by the Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 30, 2026, the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 5, 2026, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 filed with the SEC on May 20, 2026, as well as the Company's other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Yair Ohayon

Yairo@biomx.com