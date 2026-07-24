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WKN: A1C599 | ISIN: US0995021062 | Ticker-Symbol: BZ9
Tradegate
24.07.26 | 16:19
66,00 Euro
+13,99 % +8,10
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,4666,7816:23
66,4866,8016:23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BOOZ ALLEN
BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION66,00+13,99 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.