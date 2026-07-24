Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: NICO TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0029855XXX Order book ID: Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: NICO BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0029855XXX Order book ID: Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from July 27, 2026, the subscription rights in Nicoccino Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including August 18, 2026.With effect from July 27, 2026, the paid subscription shares in Nicoccino Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including September 07, 2026.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB