With effect from July 27, 2026, the subscription rights in Nicoccino Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including August 18, 2026.
With effect from July 27, 2026, the paid subscription shares in Nicoccino Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including September 07, 2026.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
|Instrument:
|Subscription rights
|Short name:
|NICO TR
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0029855XXX
|Order book ID:
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
With effect from July 27, 2026, the paid subscription shares in Nicoccino Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including September 07, 2026.
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription shares
|Short name:
|NICO BTA
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0029855XXX
|Order book ID:
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
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