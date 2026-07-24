

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The recent spike in crude oil prices, fears of increase in interest rates as well as worries about the valuations in the tech sector swayed global market sentiment. Anxiety ahead of the FOMC scheduled for July 29 impacted markets significantly.



Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly positive territory as markets digest the latest earnings updates. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading with strong gains. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a heavily negative note.



Dollar Index has edged up. Bond yields mostly eased.



Crude oil prices have declined around 3 percent despite disruptions in key oil transit routes. Gold is trading close to the flatline. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a negative note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 51,752.40, up 0.08% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,417.10, up 0.12% Germany's DAX at 24,960.25, up 1.02% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,689.15, up 0.47% France's CAC 40 at 8,339.78, up 0.49% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,255.20, up 0.73% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 64,611.15, down 2.73% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,772.30, down 0.75% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,814.20, down 1.61% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,963.23, down 0.98% South Korea's KOSPI at 6,690.62, down 5.72%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 101.51, up 0.06% EUR/USD at 1.1365, down 0.10% GBP/USD at 1.3306, down 0.06% USD/JPY at 163.88, up 0.02% AUD/USD at 0.6975, up 0.09% USD/CAD at 1.4114, up 0.21%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.681%, down 0.47% Germany at 3.1867%, down 0.76% France at 3.992%, down 0.92% U.K. at 5.0570%, down 0.92% Japan at 2.823%, up 1.77%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $97.66, down 3.01% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $89.75, down 2.65% Gold Futures (Aug) at $4,051.85, up 0.04% Silver Futures (Sep) at $58.33, up 0.48%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $64,724.24, down 0.62% Ethereum at $1,871.30, down 1.65% BNB at $563.42, down 1.00% XRP at $1.09, down 2.01% Solana at $74.79, down 2.75%



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