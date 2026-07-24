

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market's benchmark index SMI ended on a bright note on Friday after holding firm right through the day's session, in line with most of the markets across Europe as oil prices fell amid talks of a fresh round of negotiations to ease Middle East tensions.



The SMI, which climbed to 14,363.60 around late afternoon, settled with a gain of 112.25 points or 0.79% at 14,327.20.



Galderma Group climbed 2.6%. Julius Baer moved up 2.5%, while Logitech International and Alcon gained nearly 2% each.



Nestle, Roche, Swiss Re, Amrize, Richemont, Sonova, Sika and Lonza Group gained 1%-1.8%. Lindt & Spruengli, Partners Group, Zurich Insurance, Schindler Ps, Geberit and Givaudan also ended higher.



SGS fell 2.7%. Sandoz Group drifted down 1.4%. Novartis, Straumann Holding and Swisscom shed 0.4%-0.6%.



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