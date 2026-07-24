

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says a Cyclospora outbreak linked to contaminated iceberg lettuce has now been reported in nine states. Illinois, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania have joined Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia.



According to the CDC, 1,947 people who became sick reported eating at Taco Bell in the affected states. Illnesses began between June 22 and July 20. Based on patient interviews and traceback work, investigators continue to point to iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico as the most likely source.



Taylor Farms has voluntarily recalled shredded iceberg lettuce processed in central Mexico that was distributed to restaurants, foodservice operators, and retailers in 27 states. The FDA and Mexican health authorities are still investigating how the lettuce became contaminated.



State health departments have reported more than 12,000 cyclosporiasis cases this summer across the nine states, with Michigan accounting for more than 8,100. The CDC also cautioned that multiple Cyclospora outbreaks are being investigated nationwide, and not every case is tied to the recalled lettuce.



Symptoms can take up to two weeks to appear and may include watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, fatigue, bloating, and weight loss.



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